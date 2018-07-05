Jeffrey Dean Morgan Calls Out ‘Rude And Creepy’ People Who Come To His House

He and wife Hilarie Burton have two children together. One is eight-years-old, and the other is four-months-old.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan took to Twitter on Tuesday to do a little venting and make a suggestion to some fans. While all stars rise to fame because of their fans and appreciate that fact, it sounds like too many of Morgan’s fans have been going a little further than he likes. The star of The Walking Dead tweeted,

“Dear people that think it’s a solid plan to come to our house, take pictures, drive up to house, knock on door… it’s not a good plan. It’s rude and creepy. Respect our privacy please. And… you’re being recorded.”

Fifty-two-year-old Morgan and his wife, 36-year-old Hilarie Burton, are apparently on the same page about people doing this, as she retweeted his comments and added, “Nothing makes me angrier.”

It’s easy to see how this would be a “creepy” experience, especially given that Morgan and Burton have a couple of small children together. The Daily Mail reports that the two have been together for nearly 10 years and have two children together: 8-year-old Augustus and 4-month-old George. Morgan also has a son from a prior relationship with actress Sherrie Ross. Total strangers taking pictures of your house and knocking on your door would tend to spoil any family time you might be trying to have. Everyone can understand over eager fans, but there’s a line, and for this celebrity couple, coming around their private home is that line.

Morgan was married once before, to actress Anya Longwell from 1992 to 2003 but had no children from that marriage. Burton also has one previous marriage, hers to Ian Prange who worked as an assistant director on the show that shot her to fame, OneTree Hill. They were married for five years but also had no children. She and Morgan began dating the same year that her divorce from Prange was final, and Augustus (‘Gus’) was born the following March.

Fans of Jeffrey Dean Morgan were supportive on Twitter and sent their hopes that he and his family stay safe. One tweeted,

“Saying it is “rude and creepy” is being polite. JDM has a wife an small children. Completely unacceptable behavior. That does not make you a big fan. It makes you a stalker and a trespasser, both of which are crimes. Have some common sense. # GetOffOfHisLawn“

Others, like this one, had a little fun with the situation.

“Look. I’m sorry. Now please let me out of the basement! I won’t do it again!”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan currently stars as Negan on The Walking Dead which airs on AMC. It returns for its ninth season in Fall 2018.