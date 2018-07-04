Heather Dubrow Weighs In On Returning To The ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Cast

Would Heather Dubrow consider returning to Bravo?

Heather Dubrow recently addressed a possible return to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During a new interview with All About the Real Housewives on July 2, Dubrow confirmed that while she chose to leave her full-time role on the Bravo TV reality series after Season 11, she hasn’t completely shut the door on the possibility of a future return.

“It sounds so obnoxious to keep saying ‘never say never’ but that door is not locked and sealed. I will say this: I’m so grateful to the show and everything that it gave to me, Terry and our family,” she explained.

Dubrow joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during the show’s seventh season after a number of the show’s cast members, including Peggy Tanous, Quinn Fry, Lynne Curtin, and Tammy Knickerbocker, left the series. Then, after Dubrow’s exit, her empty space was filled by returning housewife Lydia McLaughlin, who previously starred on the show’s eighth season, and by new cast member Peggy Sulahian.

Although Dubrow dealt with plenty of drama on the show during her time with Bravo, she told All About the Real Housewives that she actually has nothing more than fond memories of her seasons with her co-stars, including Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador. As she explained, she simply doesn’t remember the “bad stuff” she went through on the show and instead focuses on all of the laughs she had with her co-stars and all of the fun trips they were part of.

As for what it would take for her to consider returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County for a future season, Heather Dubrow said that her family, including husband Dr. Terry Dubrow and their four kids, would have to be on board.

“Truthfully it’s a difficult show to do, especially with the twins going into High School. For me to return, it would have to be a family decision. I’m not saying I’ll never go back, but I don’t see it in the foreseeable future,” she explained.

While Dubrow won’t be included in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, fans have plenty to look forward to with the additions of new cast members Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Moore Simpson, both of whom have ties to longtime cast member Tamra Judge.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 premieres on Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.