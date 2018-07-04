Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Amazing Physique In Bikini Montage To Cap Off Vacation To Spain

The 45-year-old actress earned praise for her natural body.

Gabrielle Union is saying goodbye to Spain the best way she knows how — by posting a montage of her best bikini pictures.

The actress just ended a long trip to the sun-soaked beaches in Spain, and she shared all the best moments with fans on her Instagram page in a video clip montage that shows her rocking a tan bikini on the beaches of Ibiza.

“Adios #Espana???????? Another EPIC trip with friends who have become family… until the next stop on the #WadeWorldTour2018,” she wrote.

Gabrielle’s Instagram followers were impressed with her incredible physique, with the pictures quickly going viral and attracting hundreds of supportive comments.

It has been quite a few weeks for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, who have been enjoying the NBA star’s offseason by hitting up the hottest spots in Europe. Prior to their more than week-long trip to Spain, Wade surprised his wife with a surprise trip to the French Riviera, where Gabrielle Union was again spotted showing off her amazing bikini body.

The Daily Mail published some photos of the couple exploring the rocky beach near their resort during the trip, noting how the 45-year-old actress looked amazing.

“Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade appeared to still be completely besotted with one another as they put on a cozy display on Friday,” the report noted. “The couple posed for playful selfies while Gabrielle slung her arms around her husband’s neck in a show of affection, as they sunned themselves on a beach in the South of France.”

The trip was something of a gift from Wade to his wife, People magazine noted. The couple stayed at the swanky Four Seasons hotel as they took in the beaches, and Gabrielle Union posted plenty of pictures of the trip for fans.

The vacation could be giving Dwyane Wade a mental break after his team’s disappointing exit in the NBA playoffs and allowed him to avoid an offseason that has left many NBA players unhappy, to say the least. The league has moved further and further from parity, with the powerhouse Golden State Warriors growing even stronger since the start of free agency by adding DeMarcus Cousins. A number of NBA beat writers reported that players are privately unhappy with the direction of the league.

For Dwyane Wade, spending the last six weeks hanging out on the beach with Gabrielle Union rocking a bikini might make the offseason a little easier.