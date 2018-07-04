Khloe Kardashian Talks Bikini Video, Says It’s Deceiving

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about the recent video of her in a bikini. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star claims that her bikini body isn’t what it seemed to be in the video.

According to a July 3 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, spent a relaxing Sunday afternoon by the pool over the weekend. Kendall took a video from the poolside session, which featured Khloe rocking a tiny yellow bikini.

In the video, Khloe Kardashian is seen lying next to the pool in her bikini while she scrolls through her phone. However, the new mom, who gave birth to her daughter, True Thompson, back in April, says that looks can be deceiving, and that she doesn’t look as good in a bikini as the video might suggest.

Khloe, who had been off of social media for a couple of days, returned to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal her thoughts on the bikini video. “I’m just seeing that Kendall posted a video of me in a bikini… Thank God she knows her angles LOL cuz I do not look like I did in that video LOL laying down is a game changer. I had an hour to hang with Kenny while True was napping,” Khloe tweeted.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe also opened up about the struggles of motherhood. Kardashian said that while being a new mom is amazing, she often has a hard time finding time to spend on herself. Things like taking showers have become a privilege with a newborn in the house.

“Honestly it’s amazing! Of course it’s an adjustment but it’s so beautiful! Sometimes I don’t know what day it is or I don’t get a shower LOL,” Khloe Kardashian wrote on her blog about being a first time mother, adding that she does “get adult time, which is awesome.”

It looks like her poolside hangout with Kendall Jenner was one of the moments she got to experience “adult time,” and that Khloe previously referenced. Khloe has been spotted hitting the town since returning to L.A. in June. Kardashian and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, have been spotted having dinner at Nobu, hitting up a McDonald’s drive thru, and partying at the Peppermint Club with Kendall, and her rumored new boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons.

While it seems that Khloe Kardashian’s bikini body isn’t exactly where she wants it to be yet, she does look great just three months after giving birth, and fans want her to know it.