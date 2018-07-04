Jim Edmonds Comes To The Defense Of Wife After Many Accuse Her Of Getting Plastic Surgery

If you accuse former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King for going under the knife, then her husband Jim may just have a bone to pick with you.

In a post on his Instagram page, the former St. Louis Cardinals star recently shared a photo of his beautiful wife holding their new twin boys. Edmonds is all smiles for the camera as she appears to be makeup free and looking gorgeous. In one arm she holds her son Hayes and in the other hand she holds his twin brother, Hart.

The mother of three looks cozy on a couch as she cradles the twin boys close to her chest. She wears minimal jewelry, sporting only a pair of diamond earrings in the super laid back photo. In the caption of the photo, Edmonds sticks up for his wife after a recent Us Weekly spread sparked rumors that the 33-year-old had some sort of plastic surgery done.

“My beautiful wife with her new precious cargo. So many people commented on my wife’s face in the @usweekly spread. Trying to figure out what happened to her or what work she had done. So I decided to come clean. The twins put 50 lbs on her. (It’s called pregnancy) Here’s a picture she sent me 1 week after the photo shoot. What do we think now?? #nomakeup #blessed @meghankingedmonds.”

And it seems as though Jim was referring to the comments on a photo that he posted from the magazine spread on his Instagram page. On that particular picture, he received over 169 comments, many of which were fans who accused Edmonds of having work done.

“What happened to Meghan? That looks nothing like her,” one fan wrote.

But luckily, Jim’s post that stuck up for Meghan earned a lot of attention with over 27,000 likes in addition to 1,400 comments. Some fans just could not believe that people would actually accuse a woman who just gave birth of getting plastic surgery, while countless others just commented to gush over how beautiful Meghan is.

“You look beautiful Meghan! Motherhood is your tonic.”

“You are an AMAZING husband defending her like that! She had 2 babies and she’s BEAUTIFUL,” another fan wrote.

And judging from her own recent Instagram post, it seems as though Edmonds is not letting the haters bug her. On a recent Instagram photo, she shared a snapshot of herself, her daughter Aspen, and her twin boys in front of a private plane. Meghan looks amazing with leggings and a khaki-colored shirt and has already bounced back.

One thing’s for sure — motherhood does look good on Meghan.