Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless In A Chain-Link Top For Paris Fashion Week

Emily Ratajkowski turned heads during the haute couture event.

Emily Ratajkowski is nothing if not a show-stopper, no matter what she does in the fashion industry.

And her latest appearance at Paris Fashion Week certainly turned heads, more for what she wasn’t wearing than for what she was.

According to the Daily Mail, the supermodel turned heads while she was walking down the Champs-Elysee because she went without a bra as she rocked a chain-link top.

Emily Ratajkowski was on her way to the Vogue Magazine party being held at Paris Fashion Week when the paparazzi snapped the revealing photos.

She paired her chain-link shirt with a black suit and a pair of strappy black heels. The black get-up was from Saint Laurent.

Now, obviously, we can’t show you the photos here, but you can check out the sexy get-up at the link above.

While boating around Mykonos with @GigiHadid, @EmRata pulled out all the stops. https://t.co/tp9SVtuSgR — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 2, 2018

Emily Ratajkowski first shot to fame when she starred as the video vixen in the “Blurred Lines” video by Robin Thicke.

However, she recently spoke out about her upbringing, and how it helped her become comfortable with her body.

Crediting her European upbringing with helping her become “free” with her figure, and devoid of any body issues, Emily said that her childhood in Majorca, Spain, helped her see the naked body for the beautiful thing that it is, and not something to be sexualized.

Comparing her upbringing to that of her American friends, she said that seeing a woman’s naked breast was akin to seeing “a man’s chest,” which is something that her American friends don’t see because they’re “over-sexualized.”

For what it’s worth, Emily has been keeping herself busy.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Emily Ratajkowkski recently made headlines when she partied with Gigi Hadid on the exclusive island of Mykonos, Greece. The supermodel duo and longtime besties were in town to celebrate the opening of Nammos Mykonos, an open-air agora that specialized in luxury shopping.

Both of the lovely ladies also took some time to party on yachts and have impromptu photo shoots featuring their latest swimwear looks.

Emily, for her part, is a bit of a fashion entrepreneur herself, having launched her swimwear line, Inamorata, last year. Since then, both she and some of her fashionista friends have been seen sporting some of their favorites from the line. And yes, it was even featured in Mykonos!

Whatever the case, it looks like Emily Ratajkowski has a long and successful career in the fashion industry for herself!