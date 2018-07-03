Britney Spears Rocks A Ridiculously Tiny Pair Of Shorts, Looks So Good Fans Think Recent Photo Is A Throwback

Britney Spears can still rock a pair of tiny jeans shorts like it’s 1999. Her old music rival Jessica Simpson might be the hot aughts pop star who landed the role of Daisy Duke in the Dukes of Hazzard movie, but Britney is the diva who currently owns the denim cutoff look.

On Tuesday, Britney Spears got her Independence Day celebrations off to an early start by setting off some fireworks in the comments section of her Instagram page. The 36-year-old pop star made her followers’ jaws drop by sharing a photo of herself wearing an outfit that was as American as apple pie. She flaunted her fit figure in a pair of extremely short Daisy Dukes paired with brown suede boots and a tiny structured crop top featuring a grid print.

The off-white, sleeveless top left a large swath of Britney’s belly bare, showing off just how incredibly toned and flat it is. Britney’s shorts were a throwback to the early 2000’s with their low-rise waist, and she also sported an accessory that was popular during the era: a sparkly belly ring. She wore her blonde hair down in loose waves.

Britney didn’t explain what the purpose of the revealing snapshot was, simply captioning it with a credit to the photographer and a flower emoji sandwiched between two nerd face emojis.

The image slightly confused many of Britney Spears’ Instagram followers. It had them thinking that the “Slumber Party” singer was simply celebrating Throwback Thursday a few days early.

“SERIOUSLY THOUGHT THIS WAS BACK IN THE DAY BRITNEY I AM SHOOK,” wrote one fan.

“Ummmm…. Have we travelled back in time!!?” another wrote.

“Wow I thought this was a throwback, GOALS!” yet another admirer remarked.

However, The Daily Star actually reached out to a rep for Spears, and the spokesperson confirmed that the photo is indeed a recent one, snapped over a decade after Britney Spears helped popularize the low-rise look. Oh, and don’t forget that she’s also given birth to two sons.

During an interview with People, Britney was asked about her love of wearing short shorts. The wee wardrobe items have made numerous appearances on her Instagram page, so it’s no secret that she’s a fan of flaunting her legs by wearing as little fabric as possible on the lower half of her body. However, Britney doesn’t like rocking mini shorts simply because she looks good in them; for her, it’s a matter of comfort and functionality.

“I like shorts. I’ve always been a shorts girl,” she said. “I used to play basketball, so I like mini shorts and a tank top or a cool T-shirt. That’s what I clean my house in!”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears is in talks for another Las Vegas residency that will be more performance-oriented than her last show. Now that she has her old body back, perhaps she plans on bringing back some of her old dance moves.