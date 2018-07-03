NBA Rumors: Chris Bosh Could Make Comeback And Team With LeBron James On Lakers, Per ‘Sporting News’

In the days since LeBron James agreed to sign a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, a few familiar and interesting names have also signed up to add some veteran experience to the erstwhile youthful team, namely JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson, and Rajon Rondo. But with the Lakers also having lost one key player when power forward Julius Randle agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, there’s a possibility management may now be looking for another big man to fill the void. If the latest scoop from the NBA rumor mill is accurate, one such big man candidate might be James’ old Miami Heat teammate, Chris Bosh.

Citing a source familiar with the situation, Sporting News‘ Sean Deveney wrote that it could be possible for Bosh to return to the NBA, one year after the Miami Heat waived him and announced that they will be retiring his number. The source noted that there’s a chance of Bosh petitioning the NBA to allow him to make a comeback by mentioning the recent advances in blood-thinning medication, by explaining that these new drugs could reduce the chances of an “on-court problem,” and by confirming that he will take responsibility if anything untoward happens to him on the court.

According to Deveney, Chris Bosh signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on a veteran’s minimum contract and teaming up again with LeBron James “makes abundant sense,” as both men have experience playing on the same team, with Bosh very familiar with the “challenges” of playing alongside someone like James. He added that Bosh could potentially be an “ideal fit” as a Laker, assuming he returns to his old form.

In addition to the potential of Bosh being a good fit with the Los Angeles Lakers, Deveney wrote that the 6-foot-11 forward/center has a “close connection” with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, who was his agent during his playing days. It was also noted that Bosh worked out at the Lakers’ practice during the 2017-18 NBA season, which triggered some rumors of a potential return.

Although he officially retired in 2017, Bosh last played professional basketball in the 2015-16 season due to issues with blood clots. With the problem recurring and forcing him out of the entire 2016-17 season, Sports Illustrated wrote in 2017 that doctors advised him that his career was most likely over at that point. As noted by Sporting News, recurring blood clots are very risky for active athletes who play at a high level, as hard contact could cause internal bleeding, a condition where the risk is amplified if a player is on blood-thinning drugs.

If Chris Bosh does come back to the NBA, may it be with the Los Angeles Lakers or not, he will be returning with career averages of 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, including 18.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game during his six seasons with the Miami Heat. He will, however, be one of the Lakers’ older players if he does return and team up with LeBron James as rumored, as he turned 34 earlier this year.