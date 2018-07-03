Duchess Meghan Could Soon Make Her First Royal Wimbledon Appearance Two Years After She Met Prince Harry

Meghan attended the tournament in 2016, the same year that she started dating Prince Harry.

Duchess Meghan could soon be attending Wimbledon as a royal just two summers after she went to the event as Meghan Markle, lead actress on a nighttime TV soap called Suits. The Express reports that the newest member of the British royal family is scheduled to attend a couple of matches at England’s most celebrated tennis tournament. Her husband, Prince Harry is expected to be by her side.

Meghan attended the tournament in 2016 and according to several reports on their love story, she met Harry that summer. Two years ago, she was there to support her friend, Serena Williams and she will likely attend her games this year as well. The two were seen hanging out recently at a British polo event where they cheered on Princes William and Harry. Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian was there too.

The Duchess of Sussex has made seven official royal appearances since the royal wedding and she’s about to make her eighth. On July 17, she and Prince Harry will attend the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, an event that will celebrate the life of the venerated South African leader, The Express reports in another article.

Meghan’s royal life started with a string of events that included a garden party to celebrate Prince Charles’ birthday, The Royal Ascot, her first solo outing with Queen Elizabeth, the Trooping The Colour ceremony and the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at @SouthBankCentre's Queen Elizabeth Hall on Tuesday 17th July. The exhibition explores the life and times of Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela and marks the centenary of his birth @Mandela100UK. pic.twitter.com/Q8Ea8G6Jtu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 2, 2018

According to The Express, Kensington Palace has also confirmed that Meghan and Harry will attend a ceremony honoring the RAF with senior royals this month. They are also expected to travel to Ireland.

During their engagement announcement interview, Meghan said that she looked forward to doing the philanthropic work the British royals commit themselves to and it looks like she’s poised to do just that. Back in April, Harry announced that she’ll be working alongside him as a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador.

“In my new role, I will work to support The Queen, my father The Prince of Wales, and my brother William, all of whom know that young people are the answer to the challenges of today,” Harry said in his address at the Commonwealth Youth Forum.

“I am also incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work, of which she too is hugely excited to take part in.”

Meghan had lots of experience doing humanitarian work before she met her husband. As her bio on the royal family’s website notes, she has previously worked with an organization called One Young World which is a global forum for young leaders committed to solving the world’s problems. She also became a UN Women’s Advocate for Women’s Political Participation and Leadership in 2015.