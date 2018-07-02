Drake Receives High Praise And Love From Mariah Carey Over ‘Scorpion’ Track With Singer’s ‘Emotions’ Sample

The rapper's track 'Emotionless' features a sample of Carey's hit song, 'Emotions'

Drake recently released his new album, Scorpion, which features 25 new songs that Drake fans have been waiting for. Not surprisingly, Scorpion has already achieved major success through streaming music services such as Apple and Spotify. The “God’s Plan” rapper’s fanbase doesn’t just include the average person, but high-profiled musical artists as well. One such artist is Grammy-Award-winning singer Mariah Carey, who showered the rapper, 31, with love and praise over one of the album’s tracks, which features a sample from one of her hit songs, “Emotions.”

On Monday, Billboard reported that Carey, 48, took to her Twitter on Sunday to give the “Nice For What” rapper a huge shout-out for his Scorpion track “Emotionless,” which features a sample from the “We Belong Together” singer’s 1991 club remix hit song “Emotions.” Carey uploaded a photo of her phone to show her fans that she was listening to the track, and clearly, she was at a loss for words as she simply captioned the post with three fire emojis, tagging Drake in the process.

Many fans also expressed their approval for the track, with some even going as far to say that the “Always Be My Baby” singer’s addition to the album as a whole automatically puts Scorpion in the album of the year category.

While fans were quick to show their love for the track, some felt that Carey’s sample was overshadowed due to Drake confessing the long-time rumor that he had secretly fathered a son with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux.

Okay yes Drake mentions his son in “Emotionless” that’s big BUT can we give some love to that Mariah Carey sample pls??? — Nicole Krasean (@NicoleK_WTWO) June 29, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, “Emotionless” was one of the songs in which Drake confirmed that he had a son, Adonis, who was the result of a one-night stand the “Started From the Bottom” rapper had with Sophie in Amsterdam.

With lines such as “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid,” Drake seems to try to explain that he wasn’t trying to keep his son a secret; he just didn’t want his son to face public persecution given the circumstances and his high-profile celebrity status.

Nevertheless, the “Hold On, We’re Going Home” rapper has received a lot of support from his fans in light of his confession, and clearly, Carey herself isn’t hung up on the fact.

While Drake can definitely take the time to enjoy his album’s huge success, Carey is gearing up to head back to Las Vegas’s Caesar’s Palace on July 5 for her The Butterfly Returns Tour.