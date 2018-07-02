‘Jersey Shore’ Star Breaks Silence With First Instagram Post After Domestic Dispute

Is the drama finally over for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex-girlfriend Jen Harley shared several sweet videos of their baby daughter less than a week after she was arrested for domestic battery on her Instagram story.

In the videos posted to the private account on Saturday, June 30, Harley shared images of the couple’s beautiful daughter Ariana Sky. The infant was wearing sparkly pink Converse sneakers in one clip and a pink onesie in the other, as reported by Us Weekly.

“Happy girl,” Harley captioned one of the videos.

Harley was arrested on June 24 for allegedly beating up the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and dragging him with a car after the two left a barbeque in Las Vegas.

The former couple, who share in the parenting of their 2-month-old daughter, have had their share of troubles in recent months. Much of their drama has been featured on social media where fans of the reality star have seen Magro and Harley trade insults, cheating accusations and other nasty comments, sealing the fate on their year-long union.

The couple was attempting to mend fences in order to properly co-parent their daughter together. Us Weekly reported that the eve of the domestic battery incident, Harley and Magro came to blows once again.

“He asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car,” an insider close to the couple remarked to Us. “She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seat belt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.” Harley was released from jail the day after the incident after posting $3,000 bail.

Us reported that Magro declined to film in the shore town made iconic by the series, Seaside Heights, after the incident to remain in Las Vegas with his daughter. A source alleged to Us that Magro was taking time off to recover from the injuries he sustained in his roadside brawl with Harley. “He was hurt pretty badly and needs the time to heal.”

During the final episodes of Season 1 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Magro was seen lamenting over his deteriorating relationship with Harley, particularly after seeing castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino in a happy relationship, and eventually, becoming engaged to his longtime girlfriend Lauren.

“Who the is the right person at this point?” Ronnie lamented about his relationship problems during one of the series final episodes.

He then referenced his failed relationship with former Jersey Shore co-star Sammi Giancola. “Because I’m with a girl for eight years and that didn’t work out,” he said tearfully. “Now I got a girl pregnant after a year and it’s probably not going to work out. What is it? Please tell me. Because I have no idea. I don’t know. Here I am, the same crying-b***h Ronnie in the same place in the same house.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 2 will air beginning August 2018 on MTV.