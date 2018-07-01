Meghan Markle Style Spot On In Pants As Duchess Dons Most Casual Outfit Since Royal Wedding

Duchess of Sussex appears effortless chic in pants at charity polo event on what would've been Princess Diana's 57th birthday.

Meghan Markle kept things casual on Sunday when she once again cheered on Prince Harry and her brother-in-law Prince William, the future King of England, at a charity polo event. Her appearance marked the second day in a row of showing support for the game, and it fell on the date that would have been the late Princess Diana’s 57th birthday.

Yesterday, the Inquisitr reported that the Duchess of Sussex stunned in a simple Shoshanna Gruss shirt dress tied at the waist during the Audi Polo Challenge, which she attended with her close friend, tennis star Venus Williams. At the event, the friends cheered on both Prince Harry and Prince William as well as Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian who also played.

Today, according to an E! News report, Markle once again made style headlines for a stunning, yet casual outfit. The Duchess donned pants for an outing for the very first time since her May Royal Wedding to Prince Harry. The 36-year-old new British Royal wore black cropped skinny jeans and a loose white button up shirt rolled at the sleeves. She paired the outfit with Chanel flats in black leather and a Madewell x Biltmore Panama hat that features a black band. She also wore the same hat yesterday with the Shoshanna Gruss shirt dress.

At the event, Eddie Redmayne joined Markle in cheering at the Audi Polo Challenge. For the second day in a row, Markle appeared happy and full of smiles enjoying the weekend filled with summer fun even though she attempted to avoid cameras and pictures.

Meghan Markle Wears Pants to Polo Event–Her Most Casual Look Since Royal Wedding https://t.co/L588tJ0Pz3 — E! News (@enews) July 1, 2018

Although the Duchess wore pants plenty of times after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry last year, this marks the first time she’s dressed in them in public since they said “I do.”

According to a report from Express, the outfit appeared reminiscent of the outfit the former Suits star wore on her first official public appearance with Prince Harry last year at the Invictus Games.

Certainly, the effortlessly cool and casual look fit in well with the summer temperatures at Cowarth Park Polo Club in Berkshire, which were in the mid-80s Fahrenheit on Sunday.

While some may feel this marks the end of her honeymoon clothing phase, it’s likely the Duchess chose to wear comfortable clothing in the summer heat to a polo match. The coming days and weeks will tell if Markle sticks to the soft, neutral palate she’s chosen since her wedding.