Victoria & David Beckham’s Daughter Harper To Get Best Birthday Present Ever, Her Own Pony

It seems like every young girl has at one point or another dreamed of getting a pony as a gift for her birthday but most never get their wish. That is not the case for Victoria and David Beckham’s daughter, Harper, who will be getting just that when she turns 7 on July 10, reports The Sun. The gorgeous celebrity couple will be paying over $9,000 for the pedigree pony, but they also plan to outfit her with “top-of-the-range riding gear from Colne Saddlery in Cheltenham, Glos.” Apparently, Harper started riding lessons a few months ago and showed a great interest in it. Like most young girls, she kept asking her parents for one of her own.

“Obviously, a horse is a massive commitment, and David and Victoria have impressed upon her how important it is that she cares for it herself and gets stuck into the mucking out. They then visited a saddlery last month and got her all the accessories,” a source told The Sun. The Beckhams new home in the Cotswolds has stables, so it should be pretty easy for Harper to be able to check on her pony and take good care of it, learning the responsibility that having a beloved furry member of the family does for a child. Of course, for most, it’s usually a kitten or a puppy.

Last week, there were rumors that the couple, who have been together for 19 years, might be headed for a separation but that Victoria was doing her best to work on things. People Magazine reported that the former-and-possibly-current Spice Girl said, “I try really, really hard. I try hardest to be the best mother. I am trying to be the best wife and the best professional. When I get home I try to put the phone down and spend time with the children and spend time with David.”

It also looks like the Spice Girls may be reuniting and going on some tour dates, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Mel B was on The Today Show as a guest co-host and made the announcement. If that’s the case, it could make working on their marriage even harder. If there is a lot of stress at home, this new pony could go a long way in making Harper feel like she has something stable and wonderful in her life, which could be exactly why her parents wanted so much to support her dream.