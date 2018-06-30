Drake Might Not Be Over Bella Hadid, According To His ‘Scorpion’ Album Lyrics

The two sparked dating rumors in October 2017

If you happen to be an artist going through the struggle of not being able to get over a former flame, the good news is you can sing about it with full-fledged emotional lyrics and according to Page Six, that is exactly what Grammy Award-winning rapper, Drake, did on one of his tracks off his new album, Scorpion. In doing so, Drake may have possibly confirmed his rumored, past romance with model Bella Hadid and it would seem that the “Nice For What” rapper is not over her.

In October 2017, Drake and fellow rapper, The Weekend, were not on good terms due to one Bella Hadid. At the time, The Weekend was dating Selena Gomez, but he and Hadid, 21, were previously romantically linked for over a year. A source familiar with the situation revealed that Drake had broken the “bro code” when he apparently had a thing with Hadid. “They aren’t getting along right now,” said the source. “Drake broke the bro code. They 100 percent hooked up,” the source concluded.

Neither Drake or Hadid has ever confirmed that they had any sort of special connection that went beyond friendship, until now. On Friday, the “God’s Plan” rapper released his latest studio album, Scorpion, and seemingly confirmed in one of the songs that he and the runway model were involved romantically on some level, although it may not have been for a long period of time.

In a track, titled “Finesse”, Drake mentions Fashion Week, which is a dead giveaway to Hadid since she often graces Fashion Week runways.

“Should I do New York? I can’t decide/Fashion Week is more your thing than mine/I can’t even lie, I’d rather stay inside/I can’t do suit and tie.”

When Drake said, "You stay on my mind, all the time, all the time," we felt that. https://t.co/vzoxj0YAX7 — E! News (@enews) June 29, 2018

According to E! News, the “I’m Upset” rapper also hints that perhaps things didn’t work out or end on good terms when he says, “Can’t be in a room with you and stand on different sides.” Whatever the reason for their romance never having really taken off, Drake, 31, reveals that his heart clearly still pines for Hadid when he says, “You stay on my mind all the time, all the time” as well as, “I would make time for you/Commitment/Going the distance, I’m new to all of this”.

In what is most likely the chorus part of the track, Drake seemingly takes aim at The Weekend when he says, “He don’t know Finesse”. Hadid and the “Starboy” singer were spotted engaging in some major PDA in Cannes in May.

In October 20127, Watch What Happens Live host, Andy Cohen, sat down with Bella’s mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Yolanda Hadid, and addressed the dating rumors head-on after Drake went all out for her daughter’s 21st birthday by throwing her a lavish party. In the end, all Yolanda confirmed was that the two were “friends”.

Aside from potentially confessing that he’s not over Bella, the Inquisitr recently reported that Drake’s new album also heard him confessing that he fathered a son with former adult film star, Sophie Brussaux, after the two had a one-night stand..

Scorpion features 25 tracks, which you can listen to in its entirety through music streaming services such as Spotify.