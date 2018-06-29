‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday, June 29: Victoria Loses It And Sharon & Nick Set A Date!

Will Sharon & Nick say 'I do' this fall?

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, June 29 prove Victor believes J.T. caused everything, Sharon and Nick set a date, and Summer pleads for Billy’s help again.

Victor (Eric Braeden) assured Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) he’s fine despite losing focus on GC Buzz, and then he got an alert about sexism in the pay structure for Newman Enterprises. “J.T. struck again,” he said. Newman employees walked out over the perceived inequality, and Victor just knows it was all due to J.T. (Thad Luckinbill).

Later, on the patio at Crimson Lights, Nikki, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) met, and they managed to get rid of Abby (Melissa Ordway) who seemed suspicious of their meeting. They discussed the possibility of J.T. somehow still being alive despite the fact that they’d buried him so many months ago.

Victoria finally lost it and yelled at everybody to just stop talking. Her stress level went through the roof, and then she got a text that Victor requested the security footage from a sight that had property damage. Phyllis felt certain the footage would clear up any lingering concerns that J.T. might still be alive.

Later, Victoria, Abby, and Nikki returned to Newman Enterprises to give a press conference with Victor. After an upbeat performance with the press, Nikki got a call letting them know they could view the security footage. Both Nikki and Victoria could not believe their eyes when they saw that the footage showed a man who could absolutely be J.T. Hellstrom!

The paranoia is building in Genoa City! What do you think will happen next week on #YR? pic.twitter.com/jXSmzR4Mjg — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 29, 2018

Meanwhile, back at Sharon’s Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon received a visit from a social worker to determine if they’re fit to raise Christian. They answered typical questions about their lives, and they let the social worker know without a doubt that they wanted Christian to come home. Sharon even addressed the whole “Sully” situation and the mistakes she made, and she explained how she’s doing with her bipolar disorder.

Ultimately, Nick assured the social worker he wouldn’t remarry Sharon if he had any doubts about her parenting Christian. The social worker left, and they felt they’d left her with a good impression. Then, they agreed to plan for a fall wedding.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Summer (Hunter King) clashed. He gave her a bit of a lecture on work and appropriate attire at the Dive Bar. Later, in his office, Billy confronted Summer about her wicked games. He reiterated that he loves Phyllis and let Summer know he’s on to her.

Then Summer got under Billy’s skin by opening up to him about blowing all her money, and then she asked him to be her friend because she really could use one in Genoa City. They agreed to hit a reset button on their situation, and then later at home when Phyllis searched for an earring, Summer hid Billy’s errant poker chip, and told Billy “I’ve got your back.” Uh oh…

