Hilaria Baldwin Flaunts Weight Loss In Underwear Workout Video

The mom of four has regained her skinny pre-baby body in just six weeks after giving birth.

Hilaria, a yoga teacher and mom of four, has regained her willowy pre-baby bikini body just six weeks postpartum, thanks to diet and exercise.

In the video clip, Baldwin lifts light weights to tone her arm muscles while standing in a squat position that works her thighs and glutes.

Judging by her fit bikini body, it’s hard to believe Hilaria just had a baby. The wife of actor Alec Baldwin has credited a mostly vegan diet and daily workouts for her rapid post-baby weight loss.

‘I Do Some Exercise Every Day’

During each of her pregnancies, Hilaria exercised every day, alternating between yoga workouts, walking, running, body-sculpting, and light weightlifting, as the Inquisitr previously reported. “I do some exercise every day,” she said.

It helped that Baldwin did not gain an excessive amount of weight during her four pregnancies. Ideally, women should gain 25 to 35 pounds while pregnant, according to Medline.

During her pregnancies, she ate some fish for extra protein, but generally sticks to a mostly vegan or vegetarian diet.

“I became a vegetarian when I was 5,” Hilaria revealed on her Instagram post. “I gave up dairy when I was 20, because I was a dancer and having a lot of injuries. I was told by a bunch of people to just try to get dairy out of my body for two weeks. I felt so much better and never went back.”

Baldwin said people ask her all the time how she lost weight so quickly after each baby. The lifelong health and fitness fanatic says the secret is moderation and a sensible approach to eating.

Hilaria says she eats desserts, snacks, and pasta like everyone else, but doesn’t overeat. Not overindulging all the time helps her enjoy each meal that much more, she said.

“People who have dinner with me will be surprised that I will often order pasta and dessert,” she said. “They assume that I eat lettuce and drink water only. Definitely not. I have learned to become present to the act of eating, so I enjoy it the most.”

Baldwin says exercise doesn’t require an expensive gym membership, fancy workout clothes, or rigorous two-hour sweat sessions.

Anyone can do a few sit-ups, squats, lunges, and leg lifts at home in their bedroom wearing pajamas. The key, Hilaria underscores, is to be consistent and make activity a part of your daily life.