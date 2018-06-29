Tristan Thompson’s Baby Mama Jordan Craig Reportedly Thinks Khloe Kardashian Is Crossing The Line

Tristan Thompson’s baby mama, Jordan Craig, is reportedly unhappy with Khloe Kardashian. Jordan, who is the mother of Tristan’s oldest child, a son named Prince Oliver, allegedly believes that the reality star is crossing the line when it comes to her child.

According to a June 29 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian has been sending little Prince home from his time with Tristan Thompson in designer clothes and expensive toys, and Jordan Craig is not happy about Khloe spoiling her little boy.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are even taking family photos together with little Prince and that Jordan Craig is getting very upset about the entire situation.

“Khloe’s overstepping the bounds with Jordan’s son Prince and Jordan wants her to knock it off before there’s a problem. Khloe’s been sending him home with designer clothes, expensive toys and just spoiling him. She’s even taken family pictures with Prince and that really p—ed Jordan off. Jordan knows this is not Tristan’s doing,” the insider stated.

The sources also added that before Tristan Thompson’s shocking cheating scandal back in April, “Tristan was basically an absentee father.” However, it seems that while he’s been working on his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, he has also been trying to be a more involved father.

The insider goes on to say that Jordan Craig feels like Khloe Kardashian is “using” her son to keep Tristan Thompson close to her, and she’s “not about to let that happen.” Craig is reportedly furious and doesn’t want Prince to become a pawn for the Kardashian family to use against Tristan. “She’s told Tristan that he’s welcome to see his son but if and when he does that, she wants him to come to her,” said the source.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are dodging engagement rumors. The reality star has been spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand, but is reportedly telling people that she and Tristan are not engaged.

However, if Khloe and Tristan are planning to tie the knot in the future, it seems that Kardashian would want to build a strong relationship with Prince and make sure that the little boy has a close bond with his half-sister, True. Khloe herself comes from a blended family and knows that it can be tricky to mesh everyone together when it comes to dealing with exes and siblings.