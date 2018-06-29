Tamra Judge Reportedly Claimed Heather Dubrow Was Fired From ‘RHOC,’ But Now She’s Denying It

Tamra Judge is denying alleged claims of telling fans Heather Dubrow was fired.

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador teamed up with their friend Heather McDonald for an episode of her podcast series, Juicy Scoop, days ago and ever since, the controversial comments they made during the taping have been swirling the web.

In addition to the hurtful things Tamra said about Lydia McLaughlin’s husband being secretly gay and the claims made against Jim Bellino, who she said was on his way to jail, she and Shannon allegedly told the audience that Heather Dubrow was fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

On Twitter, it was revealed that a number of comments made by the ladies were cut from what aired, including a statement suggesting that Heather Dubrow didn’t quit the show as she had initially implied. It was also revealed that Heather wanted to come back to the show but was shot down by the network.

In response to the reports of the alleged comments made about her former co-star, Tamra told All About the Real Housewives on June 18 that the rumors were “not true” and the things she said about Heather were “completely twisted.”

“I wanted Heather back. I think she was up for it this year but it didn’t happen,” Tamra explained.

Tamra went on to reveal that Heather was actually in the running to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 13 but ultimately, as fans now know, Bravo chose to instead move forward with two new cast members, including Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Moore Simpson.

Heather Dubrow joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during the show’s seventh season and continued to appear on the show in a full-time role until the conclusion of Season 11. During Heather’s time on the show, fans saw her life at home with her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow of Botched, and their four children, Maximillia, Collette, Katarina, and Nicholas.

Tamra Judge began filming The Real Housewives of Orange County‘s upcoming 13th season several months ago and soon, fans will watch as she and Vicki Gunvalson attempt to mend their relationship. Viewers will also watch as Tamra and Shannon but heads as Shannon attempts to embark on a new chapter after her divorce from David Beador.

To see more of Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Season 13 premieres on Monday, July 16 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.