MMA News: Former UFC Champ Miesha Tate Not Closing Doors On Potential Return In The Octagon

Will Miesha Tate consider fighting again in the Octagon?

In the past weeks, several MMA fighters have decided to leave the world of fighting sports and showed no intention of getting back into the cage. One of the popular UFC fighters whose MMA future remains uncertain is former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate.

Miesha Tate is currently enjoying her life away from mixed martial arts. After losing to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205, Tate announced her retirement, telling her fans that it’s not her time anymore. As of now, Tate doesn’t seem to have any regret with her decision. She is living a happy life with fellow MMA fighter Johnny Nunez. Earlier last month, Tate and Nunez had their first baby girl.

In a recent appearance on MMA Tonight on SiriusXM Rush, Miesha Tate was asked if she still plans to fight again in the Octagon. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion said she is open-ended in every part of her life, but as of now, a UFC return has never come into her mind. Less than two years since her last fight, Tate admitted that she doesn’t feel like she’s missing something when she left the world of mixed martial arts.

“There’s never a time where I really think that a door is 100% closed because there was a time where if somebody would have asked me if I want kids, I would have said ‘I don’t think so. I don’t think I want kids.’ Different times of your life evoke different emotions and if the passion returns and the stars aligned, sure there’s a chance [I’d come back], but when I think about it now, I don’t feel like I’m missing something. [I have something else now], and she’s obviously my number one priority and my number one objective,” Tate said, as transcribed by Jed Meshew of MMA Fighting.

Former UFC champ Miesha Tate delivered her daughter after 67 (!!!) hours of labor: https://t.co/jqiiRFcCqr ????: myravegas | instagram pic.twitter.com/e5RB3IhpvU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 4, 2018

As of now, Miesha Tate wants to enjoy her new life serving as a wife and mother to Nunez and their daughter. Tate is focusing on being a parent, and it is more likely than not that she will be going to extend her MMA hiatus. If there is one thing that can convince Tate to return to the Octagon, it will only be a trilogy bout against former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

When she won the title against Holly Holm at UFC 196, Tate immediately called out Rousey for her first title defense. UFC President Dana White tried booking the much-awaited fight. Unfortunately, reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes replaced Rousey as Tate’s opponent at UFC 200.