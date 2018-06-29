‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Season 13: Spoilers, Premiere Date, And Dennis’ Fate Finally Revealed

'Always Sunny' returns in September.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia is finally returning for Season 13, and things may be a bit different for the gang when the show picks back up.

According to a June 28 report by Variety, Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton) will be mostly absent during It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 13. As many fans will remember, when Season 12 ended, Dennis revealed that he had a love child that he wanted to parent, and moved from Philly to North Dakota to do so. In real life, Howerton landed a television series titled AP Bio, and is currently at work on Season 2 of the show.

Meanwhile, It’s Always Sunny will bring back the rest of the gang. Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito) will all return for more crazy storylines when Season 13 premieres on FXX on September 5.

A synopsis for the new season reveals that Charlie will be hyper-focused on his relationship with the waitress, and he’ll even want to have a baby with her. Mac will be busy exploring his new life as an out and proud gay man, and Dee will dive deep into the feminism movement. Meanwhile, Frank will “go to great lengths” so that the gang can enjoy Philly’s biggest sports moment, the Eagles winning the Super Bowl.

“The Gang Returns – mostly – in the 13th season of the FXX original comedy series ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.’ Mac, Charlie, Dee, and Frank return to their duplicitous, scheming ways at Paddy’s Pub, while Dennis takes on the new role of father in North Dakota. Even without Dennis Reynolds, the Gang has its hands full as Charlie hopes to have a child with The Waitress, Mac sets out to understand his newfound sexuality, Dee takes feminism to new heights, and Frank goes to great lengths for the Gang to experience the greatest moment in Philadelphia sports history – an Eagles Super Bowl victory.”

The report reveals that it is likely that Glenn Howerton will appear in at least one episode of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 13, but nothing has been officially confirmed by the cast just yet.

Meanwhile, the network has not yet announced if fans would be seeing any of the comedy series’ other fan favorite supporting characters such as the McPoyle family, Bill Ponderosa, Artemis, Rickety Cricket, Ben The Soldier, Carmen, Charlie and Mac’s mothers, The Lawyer, Uncle Jack, and others who have made the show one of the most successful comedy series’ of all time.

Be sure to mark your calendars for the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 13 premiere on September 5 at 10 p.m. on FXX.