Jarrod Ramos: Capital Gazette Suspect Was Trump Fan, Accused Of Stalking Woman, Sued Paper For Defamation

The Capital Gazette shooting suspect has been named as 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos who sued the newspaper for defamation in 2013, reports say.

The Annapolis, Maryland, gunman who opened fire at the offices of the Capital and Gazette local newspapers there killing five people has been named as 38-year-old Anne Arundel County resident Jarrod Ramos, according to reports by NBC News on Thursday evening. Court documents posted online show that Ramos sued a staff writer at the newspaper, Eric Thomas Hartley, in 2013. Ramos in the lawsuit claimed that Hartley had defamed him in an article for the The Capital newspaper.

The article said that in 2011 Ramos had undertaken a year-long campaign of stalking and harassing a woman he had known in high school, but with whom he had recently reconnected via Facebook, according to the article which was reproduced in the court documents.

Ramos was also apparently a supporter of Donald Trump, appearing in one Twitter post to threaten the newspaper that referring to Trump as “unqualified” could “end badly” for the paper, according to Casey Michel, a reporter for the Think Progress site.

The article, which said that Ramos was “a federal employee” also said that he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge. Information posted by a Twitter user showing Ramos’s booking photo from the Anne Arundel police department can be seen below on this page.

UNCONFIRMED: More information on Jarrod W. Ramos, the *alleged* #CapitalGazette shooter, taken from his *suspected* Twitter account (@EricHartleyFrnd).

According to Hartley’s article, even though Ramos and the woman had not seen each other since high school and did not meet again until a court appearance, Ramos made vulgar comments about her online, told her to “go hang yourself” and sent an email to her boss at a local bank attempting to get her fired.

Ramos had a Twitter account that showed no tweets since January of 2016 — until Thursday, the day of the shooting, when he posted a single line message on Twitter that read simply, “F*** You, leave me alone @judgemoylanfrnd.” The @judgemoylanfrnd account appears to have been created by Ramos to ridicule a Maryland judge.

