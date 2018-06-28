‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Ex Claims He Hit Her Prior To Her Arrest

While fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation eagerly await tonight’s drama unravel on the Season 1 finale, one the of stars of the show is currently in the middle of some pretty crazy drama that may be aired-out in its entirety during the show’s second season.

As it was previously reported by Inquisitr, following the arrest and release of Jen Harley, the on-again-off-again girlfriend and baby mama of Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, according to TMZ, Harley is now claiming that before her arrest, Harley was hit by the reality star initially. According to the media outlet, Harley told cops Ortiz-Magro struck her multiple times during their domestic dispute, but cops concluded that she was the one in the wrong and arrested her.

Harley was arrested Sunday in Vegas for domestic battery after she allegedly attacked Ronnie while the two were driving home from a barbecue. In the middle of their argument, the.32-year-old father of one, reportedly demanded Harley pull over and let him out of the car.

TMZ went on to say that Harley allegedly took off when Ortiz-Magro got caught in his seat belt, dragging her ex and injuring him while their infant daughter was in the car. According to the police report obtained by TMZ, cops say they found Harley on the side of the road after a passerby called in to report a fight between the two.

Once cops arrived Harley told cops, she was driving and Ortiz Magro was in the passenger’s seat. She went on to say that her ex-became aggressive, reaching for the steering wheel and hitting her multiple times. Harley claims she pulled over, took their 3-month-old daughter out of the car and tried waving down other drivers for help.

The police report reportedly states that at the time of the incident, officers observed minor cuts, scratches, and dried blood on Harley. The report also details Ortiz-Magro’s injuries as well saying he sustained cuts to his mouth, arms, and road-rash.

According to Ortiz-Magro, his story is much different. He told officers that Harley struck him 2 to 5 times with her fist and that he got in the driver’s seat once she got out and took off. After taking statements from both parties, — the cops determined a mutual battery did occur with Harley being the primary aggressor. Following her arrest Sunday, Harley’s bail was set at $3,000 and she was released two days later at an undisclosed time.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley’s rocky relationship and tumultuous domestic disputes have been making headlines as of late. Ortiz-Magro and Harley share a daughter, Ariana Sky, born earlier in the year.