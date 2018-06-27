‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Says Ex-Husband Kelsey ‘Acts Like I Never Existed’

The Bravo star expresses disappointment over her fractured relationship with her famous ex.

Camille Grammer is disappointed over the state of her relationship with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer—or lack thereof. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran took to Twitter to respond to a fan who posted an interview featuring Kelsey talking about his happy life with his fourth wife, Kayte Walsh. Kelsey wed Kayte in 2011, just two weeks after his divorce from Camille was finalized, according to Us Weekly.

In a series of tweets, Camille wrote that she doesn’t begrudge her ex-husband his happiness, but went on to admit that she is disappointed that they have no post-marital communication at all. Camille reiterated that she was by Kelsey Grammer’s side through some of his most difficult times, and now he acts as though she doesn’t exist.

“I don’t begrudge him his happiness,” Camille wrote of Kelsey.

“What’s unnerving is that fact I was there to help him get through some of his hardships and supported his career and his sobriety. I was by his side and he acts like I never existed that’s disappointing. We were together through his success.”

Camille went on to explain that she as by Grammer’s side during the television writers’ strike and the cancellation of his short-lived 2007 sitcom Back to You.

“I sat at his bedside for 8 days straight while he was in the cardiac intensive care unit in NYC. I read him poetry and helped washed his hair. Now I don’t exist.”

Camille and Kelsey Grammer married in 1997 and split in 2010 on the heels of her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The former couple share two children, daughter Mason, 16, and son Jude, 13.

“We have two beautiful children from our union and I was blessed to have shared those years of my life with him,” Camille tweeted. “We have both moved on. Just wished it ended in a more civil manner.”

Camille Grammer has been vocal about her difficult co-parenting situation with Kelsey. Camille previously told Anderson Live that Kelsey has a bizarre rule when their kids are at his house.

“They’re not allowed to say my name in the house,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said, according to People. “These poor kids, my daughter and my son, can’t say my name in their father’s house.”

Grammer went on to explain she believes the kids can refer to her as “mom” or “the other household,” but they are forbidden to ever say the word “Camille.” The Bravo star went so far as to consult her lawyer about the issue but was told that because the exes’ custody had already been settled, there was no recourse.

While Kelsey is remarried with three more kids, Camille Grammer will soon wed fiancé David C. Meyer. Grammer told Us she’s planning for a wedding in Hawaii with a “very” Hawaiian theme.