‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 5 Cast Revealed, Juicy Mix Of Contestants Set To Look For Love In Mexico

Part of the Season 5 'Bachelor in Paradise' cast has been confirmed by ABC, who is hoping to find love this time around?

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres in August and spoilers are starting to emerge about the cast and antics ahead. Gossip king Reality Steve has already revealed some tidbits about the cast and filming in Mexico, but now ABC is ready to start making things official.

As was previously detailed via the Inquisitr, Reality Steve had shared a list of people he believed would be part of the Bachelor in Paradise cast for Season 5. All of the names he had at that point were from either Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette run or Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s journey last winter as The Bachelor. So far, it’s looking like his list was fairly solid.

People shares the cast as it officially stands now, although fans can expect to see additional names revealed in the coming weeks. Angela Amezcua, Astrid Loch, and Chelsea Roy from Nick Viall’s season are on the cast, and there are a handful of gals from Luyendyk’s run too. Arie’s castoffs looking for love in Paradise include Annaliese Puccini, Bibiana Juliana, Kendall Long, Krystal Nielson, Nysha Norris, and Tia Booth.

So far, the male side of the cast includes quite a few men from Kufrin’s crew of suitors. Viewers will see chicken-man David Ravitz in Paradise along with Jordan Kimball, Grocery Man Joe Amabile, John Graham, and Nick Spetsas. Reality Steve has said that Colton Underwood was in Mexico filming too, but his involvement won’t be confirmed by ABC for a while since he’s still in the mix for Bachelorette Becca’s final rose.

Bachelor in Paradise also included a couple of guys from Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette journey: Eric Bigger and Kenny Layne. Kevin Wendt, from Bachelorette Canada and Bachelor Winter Games, is also hoping to find love in Mexico.

As Winter Games fans know, Kevin left that spinoff in a relationship with Ashley Iaconetti, but they split a few months later. Ashley and Jared Haibon finally realized they were meant to be together romantically, and they got engaged recently while in Mexico with the Bachelor in Paradise crew.

Those with the series recently teased that Wells Adams, Yuki Kimura, and Jorge were all involved in filming recently, and it looks like both Yuki and Wells will be serving up drinks this summer. Reality Steve’s spoilers had included a few other supposed contestants like Bekah Martinez, Connor Obrochta, Chris Randone, and Leo Dottavio. The guys will likely be revealed by ABC as they are eliminated from Kufrin’s search for love and many would guess that some other surprise names will be revealed ahead of the premiere.

Who will hook up and will there be any engagements in Season 5? Bachelor in Paradise spoilers about the couplings should emerge soon and fans can now start counting down to that August 7 premiere date.