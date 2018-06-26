‘RHOA’ Stars Kandi Burruss & Porsha Williams Reportedly Make Amends Following Massive Blowout

After one long year following their massive blowout, former BFFs Kandi Burruss and her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Porsha Williams have appeared to have buried the hatchet and reconciled. As it was reported by Celebrity Insider, the duo was said to have been spotted together in Miami filming scenes for their upcoming season of RHOA. Burruss along with Williams were joined by fellow co-stars Marlo Hampton, Cynthia Bailey, and the newest RHOA cast member to get her very own peach, model Eva Marcille. Noticeably absent from the group was Kenya Moore who was rumored to have been fired from the show and replaced with Marcille.

Fans and photogs were able to snap a few photos of the ladies who were reportedly in South Beach for the grand opening of RHOA alum Nene Leakes’ store. On Monday evening word quickly got around that Burruss had finally reconciled with the Dish Nation co-host after deciding to start following Williams on social media once again.

Last year Burruss and Williams had a huge falling out after their former co-star, and Atlanta attorney Phaedra Parks alleged that the Xscape singer and her husband Todd Tucker had plans to drug and rape Williams and have a threesome with the 37-year-old beauty.

The terrible lie not only destroyed Burruss’ friendships with the ladies but cost Parks her job. Since the huge fight, Burruss has said that she would never forgive Parks nor Williams for destroying her reputation over the false allegations.

After being spotted together in Miami and Burruss taking the initiative to follow Williams on social media, many fans said they hoped that this was the beginning of a possible reconciliation between the duo and Parks.

As it was previously reported by Inquisitr per People, back in May, many fans of the show speculated that Parks and Williams had already reconciled after the pair was spotted together for the first time in more than a year appearing to be getting along just fine. Photos of the former friends were posted all over social media as they both reunited briefly for a friend’s themed skating birthday party.

Neither Williams nor Parks addressed their brief reunion publically but did share photos of the two of them laughing and in high spirits on Instagram. Williams posted a photo of her and Parks smiling and laughing choosing not to address Parks and simply writing “Happy Birthday #NoIGJeremy I love Youuuu.” Parks also shared photos from the event on her Instagram but did not post any photos with Williams.