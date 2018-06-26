‘Challenge: Final Reckoning’ Fans Worry This Is Last ‘Challenge’ Ever, But All Signs Point To More On The Way

'The Challenge' fans are worried that 'Final Reckoning' is set to be the last chapter of the series for MTV, but it doesn't look like that's necessarily the case.

Fans of MTV’s Challenge series are counting down to the premiere of Season 32 that is titled Final Reckoning. The new competition starts on July 10 and this is going to be an intense one. There have been references to this being a last for the franchise, in a way, and many are worried that Final Reckoning signals the end of the series as a whole. Luckily, it doesn’t look like that’s the case.

People recently formally revealed the Challenge: Final Reckoning cast and premise of the Season 32 battle. There are plenty of tough competitors playing this time, like Cara Maria Sorbello, CT Tamburello, and Johnny Bananas. However, this cast incorporates reality TV stars from some non-MTV shows too. Big Brother is represented with the addition of Jozea Flores, Da’Vonne Rogers, Natalie Negrotti and Paulie Calafiore, and this Challenge also includes Faith Stowers of Vanderpump Rules.

Is this a sign of trouble that MTV is bringing in contestants from outside the network? Some may perceive it that way, as social media has been buzzing that Final Reckoning may be the final Challenge competition ever.

People notes, however, that this is simply the final installment in a trilogy of competitions: Dirty 30, Vendettas, and Final Reckoning. The insinuation there would be that MTV will tweak the series to head down a different type of path at whatever point Season 33 comes together.

“The season, which premieres Tuesday, July 10, brings the competitors to South Africa and forces them to face the consequences of their dirty, vengeful actions from the previous two go-rounds.”

Can The Challenge: Vendettas Champ defend her title? Find out when The Challenge: Final Reckoning premieres, Tuesday July 10 at 9/8c! ???? #TheChallenge32 pic.twitter.com/e3s8lcDsFF — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) June 22, 2018

There is a massive amount of money on the line as everybody faces off against their biggest rivals. Having $1 million at stake may be part of why some wonder if this is the swan song for the MTV series, as it is a huge prize this time around to go along with a title that sounds like it represents a series completion. However, based on a Rolling Stone interview earlier this year with co-creator Jonathan Murray and Bunim-Murray Productions President of Entertainment & Development Julie Pizzi, there doesn’t sound as if there’s any plan to wrap things up.

Pizzi noted that they’ve been shooting two Challenge seasons along with two Champs vs. Stars spinoff seasons a year and that there continues to be a massive appetite for the shows both on MTV as well as on social media. Those behind the casting don’t see the incorporation of Big Brother or other reality television stars as a “jumping the shark” type of moment. Rather, they think it adds a spark to the show that allows them to keep generating new twists and storylines while pulling in new viewers.

While MTV may not have formally announced Season 33 and beyond yet, Murray and Pizzi said that they are always working in advance in planning new Challenge seasons and they already have four or five ideas they want to tackle. The ratings remain strong for the series and it certainly sounds as if the network has every intention of continuing the battle beyond The Challenge: Final Reckoning.

What will MTV tackle for Season 33 of The Challenge? Nothing seems to have leaked in terms of spoilers yet, but something is likely to emerge relatively soon as everybody gets ready for the trilogy finale in the upcoming Final Reckoning.