Jimmy Fallon Makes Donation In Trump’s Name After President’s Twitter Attack

Jimmy Fallon is no stranger to joking around with anyone and everyone.

Recently, the Tonight Show host spoke about Donald Trump’s appearance on his show in 2016. According to People, Fallon interviewed Trump as he was making his run against Hilary Clinton for President. In the interview, Fallon joked with Donald, telling Trump that he says some pretty shocking things that he can’t even “believe.” But Fallon sparked controversy when he asked a simple question.

“Can I mess your hair up? I’ll be gentle,” he asked Trump.

Surprisingly, Trump agreed and Fallon playfully messed up Donald’s infamous hair ‘do. But Fallon received a lot of backlash for messing with Trump’s hair and interviewing him that way that he did and he he spoke about it just last week. He said that other comedians were making fun of his interview with Trump because it was more light-hearted as Fallon usually likes to steer clear of politics. Fallon told The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast that he did not mess up Trump’s hair to normalize him and he also never said that he believed in Donald’s political views.

“I don’t want to make anyone angry — I never do and I never will. It’s all in the fun of the show. I made a mistake. I’m sorry if I made anyone mad.”

Fallon also said that he is one of the “good guys” and looking back on it, he would have done the interview differently. But Trump found out about Jimmy’s most recent interview and, two years later, he is still holding a grudge against Fallon. Just yesterday, he tweeted about his appearance on Jimmy’s show.

“.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy!”

The tweet was posted on Sunday evening and has received a ton of positive and negative responses with over 47,000 comments in addition to 80,000 plus favorites. And once Fallon caught wind of the tweet, he quite literally put his money where his mouth is, tweeting that he was going to be making a personal donation to The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, which is a” Texas-based nonprofit agency that provides free or low-cost legal aid to immigrants and refugees.”

In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018

Fallon’s tweet has also received a ton of attention with over 120,000 likes in addition to 19,000 comments. This is not the first time that Trump has gotten in a war with someone on Twitter, in fact, as many know — it happens quite frequently.