Scott Disick Reportedly ‘Super Jealous’ Of Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship With Younes Bendjima

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian have been broken up for years, but it seems that Disick just can’t get over his baby mama. The reality star is said to be very jealous of his ex’s relationship with her current boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are currently vacationing together in Italy. The couple has been sharing sexy snapshots of their getaway, and now Scott Disick is reportedly getting jealous.

Sources tell the outlet that Disick is “super jealous” of Kardashian’s relationship with the much younger Bendjima and that he’s even been complaining that Kourtney is being an “absent” mother by leaving their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, to head out on a romantic vacation with Younes.

“Scott is being a total hypocrite about Kourtney’s vacation with Younes. He’s actually got the nerve to complain about her being an absent mom. It’s obvious that he’s super jealous Kourtney’s so happy with Younes. He won’t admit that he’s jealous, so he’s looking for something else to complain about. Scott is doing his best to ruin her vacation by sending her mean text messages. He swears he doesn’t want her back, so this is just about making life hard for her. He’s so childish,” an insider stated.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s Italian vacation is the first time that the couple has been spotted in public together in many weeks. The pair hadn’t been together in so long that breakup rumors began to circulate online. However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney shot down the rumors when she left L.A. to go on her romantic vacation with Younes and was even photographed wearing earrings with his initials on them.

Later, Kardashian was spotted donning a tiny orange bikini with Bendjima as they sunned themselves on a boat in Capri and later were photographed kissing in the crystal clear water while exploring a cave together.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick is currently dating 19-year-old model, Sofia Richie. The couple has been spotted all over the globe together, and have even been seen with Scott and Kourtney’s kids multiple times. The pair began dating about a year ago, but have had a few ups and downs along the way.

Most recently it was reported that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie had split when she found out that he had cheated on her during a trip to Miami. However, the couple denied the reports and have since been seen out together dining at Nobu and hitting the beach with Scott’s three children.