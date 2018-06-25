NBA Rumors: Mavs Could Prioritize Signing DeAndre Jordan Over Cousins, Howard, Noel & Capela, Per ‘247 Sports’

According to Mike Fisher of 247 Sports, the Dallas Mavericks are willing to forgive DeAndre Jordan and offer him a contract in the upcoming free agency.

Few days before the 2018 NBA free agency officially starts, Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan remains undecided whether he will opt into the final year of his contract or become an unrestricted free agent. If the All-Star center opts out, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to be one of the NBA teams who will express interest in adding Jordan to their team.

During the 2015 free agency, DeAndre Jordan angered lots of people in Dallas after he decided to re-sign with the Clippers despite verbally agreeing to join the Mavericks. Many things have changed three years after Jordan’s betrayal of the Mavericks. In need of a starting center, the Mavericks are reportedly willing to forgive DeAndre Jordan for what he has done, according to Mike Fisher of 247 Sports.

“The Mavs have, a source tells me, decided to let bygones, bygones. And why? Well, they do need a center.”

The Mavericks are one of the few NBA teams in the league who will have enough salary cap space to give DeAndre Jordan a decent offer this offseason. Aside from Jordan, the Mavericks are also linked to incoming free agent centers like DeMarcus Cousins, Clint Capela, and Dwight Howard. They may also consider bringing back one of their big men, Nerlens Noel, who is also set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. However, Fisher explains why Jordan is still the best and most realistic option for the Mavericks.

“The Mavs interest in DeMarcus Cousins is not what outsiders think it is. The last time I asked the Mavs about Dwight Howard, the actual response was, “Not with a 10-foot pole,” so I’m not going to ask again. And Houston’s Clint Capela? We’re still trying to figure out why the Rockets won’t simply match-and-retain the restricted standout. Nerlens Noel? How many times do the Mavs want to keep making mistakes on the same guy?”

Clippers' Milos Teodosic opts in; center DeAndre Jordan still mulling options https://t.co/4mfBLSSfkL pic.twitter.com/gww1WEjlwV — Just a Test (@JustaTestRSS) June 24, 2018

DeAndre Jordan will undeniably be a great addition to the Mavericks. He will tremendously boost their rebounding rate which ranked 30th in the league last season, per ESPN. In 77 games he played, Jordan averaged 12.0 points and 15.2 rebounds on 64.5 percent shooting from the field.

The successful acquisition of Jordan will let Dirk Nowitzki slide back to his normal position at power forward without worrying about rim protection and points in the paint. Adding Jordan may not be enough to make the Mavericks a legitimate title contender, but it could help them perform better and become a significant team in the Western Conference once again. If Jordan decides to opt into the final year of his contract, Fisher suggested that the Mavericks could engage in a trade deal with the Clippers.