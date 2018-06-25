Jenelle Evans Vows To Stand By Husband David Eason Amid ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 9 Negotiations

Will Jenelle Evans refuse to return if her husband isn't brought back to the show?

Jenelle Evans is reportedly sticking by her husband, David Eason, months after the father of three was fired from Teen Mom 2 due to a number of offensive comments he made about the LGBT community.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly magazine on June 24, Evans is standing by her man as she and her co-stars remain in negotiations with MTV for Season 9 and allegedly putting her foot down when it comes to her husband’s future involvement with the show.

“I will stand by my husband and his opinions until the day we die. I’m sorry he offended anyone in the past, but he doesn’t HATE anyone. Never said that word,” Evans explained in a recent tweet. “We all have opinions.”

In February of this year, Eason shared a number of homophobic and transphobic tweets and was promptly canned from his role on Teen Mom 2 but MTV, who released a statement on Twitter a short time after his shocking messages were shared. Since then, Eason has been cut from the show completely and was not invited to attend the recent reunion taping in New York City.

As fans may have noticed, Evans would not attend the reunion special without Eason, which forced MTV to travel to her hometown in North Carolina to complete production on the special.

At the end of last week, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup confirmed that Teen Mom 2 had been renewed for a ninth season and claimed Evans had dealt MTV with a number of demands in an effort to make sure that her husband was in some way involved with her new contract.

“Basically, Jenelle wants David included in filming, and if that’s not possible, she wants him to be allowed to be around while she’s filming,” their insider revealed.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup‘s report, Evans doesn’t care if Eason is seen on the show or paid for appearing. Instead, she wants to make sure that her husband is allowed to be present as she fulfills her commitments with the network. In addition, she wants him to be allowed to attend the Teen Mom 2 reunions and other specials, even if he is not actually seen, and she is hoping the network will pay his travel expenses.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.