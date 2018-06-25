Kate Hudson Takes Her Baby Bump To Greece, Shares New Bikini Photo

Pregnant Kate's joking about her baby bump blocking out her bikini.

Kate Hudson is proudly showing off her growing bare baby bump on Instagram. Daily Mail reports that the pregnant star – who’s already a mom of two – revealed her growing middle to the world in a new snap posted to her official account on June 25 as she soaked up the sun during a family vacation to Greece.

The photo shows Kate laying on a sun lounger in a two-piece bikini during her downtime, though her swimwear was barely visible due to her large bare baby bump.

Hudson joked about her bikini bottoms not even being visible in the snap she shared with her followers, teasing in the caption, “I think my bikinis pretty cute….”

She then shared a hilarious confused emoji to her bikini photo upload alongside a bikini emoji and the hashtags #SheBig and #HerGurl in reference to her baby girl.

The snap showed Kate enjoying a little downtime as she looked out towards the ocean with a boat and a mountain in the background. She simply tagged her location as “Greece,” though Daily Mail claimed that the star is currently vacationing on the Greek island of Skiathos.

Hudson’s latest photo was a huge hit with fans, receiving well over 240,000 likes and hundreds of comments in a mere six hours after she bared her baby bump on social media.

Hudson has been spotted in several two-piece bikinis in numerous candid paparazzi photos over the past few days where she’s showed off an array of different bikinis while enjoying some time with her family in Greece.

Inquisitr reported that Kate was most recently snapped in a blue geometric print bikini last week as she shared a sweet kiss with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa on the beach.

Shortly before that, Inquisitr shared that pregnant Kate’s burgeoning baby bump was on display in a bright yellow bikini as the group – which included her mom Goldie Hawn and brother Oliver Hudson – all hit the beach together.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

The latest bikini bump photo Hudson shared to Instagram marks the second time the Almost Famous actress has posted a bikini bump photo for her followers while relaxing on a sun lounger.

Back in April, the star revealed a much smaller bump in a red bikini shortly after Hudson and Fujikawa announce that they’re expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

At the time, Inquisitr reported that Kate joked in the caption that she had a different kind of bikini body on the way, which is something she appears to have been taking pretty seriously through her array of different bikinis while in Greece.

“A different kind of beach bod brewing,” Hudson jokingly captioned the bikini snap she shared two months ago after confirming that she’s pregnant.

“#HeyGirl #Sunday #CitrineOnSolarPlexusWatchOut,” Kate then added.