Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Low-Cut One-Piece For ‘White Hot Lies’ Single Release Announcement

New Dumblonde single drops July 4.

Dumblonde singer Aubrey O’Day showed off her serious curves and made the Fourth of July a little bit hotter in an announcement for the release party for the new single, “White Hot Lies.”

The reality TV star and former Danity Kane singer posted a fantastic photo of herself and her Dumblonde bandmate Shannon Bex on her Instagram account. The group’s new single “White Hot Lies” hits July 4 at a pool party at the Profundo Day Club at The Ravel Hotel starting at 5 p.m. The event costs $150 per ticket, and it will also include a performance of the new single and fireworks.

The theme of the picture is animal print. O’Day shows plenty of cleavage in a one-piece cut down to her navel. Her blonde locks cascade over her shoulders in soft waves. She accessorized the look with dangly earrings, gold necklaces, a neutral lip, and an animal print shrug over one arm. Meanwhile, her bandmate, Shannon Bex, donned a bikini top, high cut bottoms with a belt, and cheetah print tights. Bex’s hair flows in tighter waves over her shoulders. She wore sunglasses, gold chains, an animal print faux fur coat, and dark lipstick. They are lounging against a matching animal print ottoman with a background of various animal print fabrics.

For months now, O’Day has teased her upcoming Dumblonde album and played little clips of it for her fans on her Instagram stories. The Inquisitr reported the singer hinted that the album was inspired by her alleged affair with Donald Trump, Jr. Right now, the president’s son is in the midst of a divorce from his wife Vanessa, and he’s dating Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“White Hot Lies” may have been inspired by her time with Donald Trump, Jr. On July 4, fans will find out more details about the single.

In her Instagram story, O’Day showed that she spent the weekend with her goddaughter, whom she referred to as Khi Khi. The singer’s goddaughter appeared to be on a date. In one of her stories, O’Day posted an intriguing thought.

“If you really love someone… you’ll lie to them. Try that on for size,” she wrote.

Today, O’Day posted a sexy picture of herself in a tiny shiny black swimsuit that barely contained her voluptuous assets. She captioned her story “suns out buns out,” and she certainly had plenty of her buns on display in the daring image. Later, the sexy swimsuit model enjoyed a bagel with lox, poolside.