Donald Trump Wants To Deny Due Process To Those Who Illegally Cross The Mexican Border Into The U.S.

Trump says that immigrants should just be rounded up and sent back to wherever they originated without involving judges or the courts.

Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday morning that the U.S. immigration system is a “mockery to good immigration policy” and proposed to take drastic measures to stop immigrants from invading our country. The president said that anyone who crosses the border illegally must be immediately returned to their homelands.

Trump wrote that law enforcement should bypass the criminal justice system altogether. There is no need to involve judges or make arrests.

“We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country,” Trump tweeted. “When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents…”

The commander in tweet went on to describe the current policy as “very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally” and said that “immigration must be based on merit.” Trump only wants to admit people who will help make America great again.

Trump again blamed Democrats for the current immigration crisis and insists that it has made the U.S. a laughing stock among world leaders. The ACLU, however, is up in arms over the possibility of Trump’s proposed measure. The Associated Press reported that Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, called the president’s suggested approach both illegal and unconstitutional.

Damian Dovarganes / AP Images

“Any official who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution and laws should disavow it unequivocally,” Jadwat said.

While Trump’s “no tolerance” policy at the Mexican border stands, a different message was sent when he signed an order which stopped the separation of immigrant children from the parents. The youths had been taken into custody and held at detention centers.

As of Saturday night, the Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services reported some 2,053 children were still being held. Earlier reports estimated that over 2,500 children had been separated from their parents over a two-month period.

We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2018

CNN reported on Sunday that the process of returning those children will be a slow one. The parents must first complete their deportation proceedings. While they wait, parents will continue to be detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Critics of Trump’s separation order and the recent mandate which aims to reunite children with their families cite decentralized record keeping and near-absent methods to track the location of the children. Even if a judge rules that parents and/or their children may take steps to stay in the country, detention centers are located in different parts of the country. Language barriers and inadequate databases may well prolong the process.