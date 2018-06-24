Khloe Kardashian Has Hilarious Response To Sister Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Picture

Kendall Jenner recently rocked an itsy bitsy, teenie weenie, yellow bandeau bikini, and Khloe Kardashian couldn’t resist commenting on her younger half-sister’s revealing swimsuit snapshots.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, 22-year-old Kendall Jenner recently took to Instagram to use her own toned body to promote the swimsuit collection that she and her younger sister, 20-year-old Kylie, launched earlier this year. According to Cosmopolitan, the Kendall + Kylie Swim collection is the sisters’ second collaboration with the Revolve clothing brand. Kendall appeared solo in the first promotional photo for the collection, and she’s also alone in a recent series of three Instagram photos promoting the Kendall + Kylie Knot Front Bikini, a yellow two-piece swimsuit featuring a knotted bandeau top and high-cut bottoms. As reported by MTV News, 33-year-old Khloe Kardashian recently tried to remove both Jenners from their own swimwear campaign by trying to convince Kendall’s Instagram followers that the runway model doesn’t actually appear in the yellow bikini photos.

“Why did you cut my head off?” Khloe quipped in response to Kendall’s Instagram post.

However, it was actually Kendall’s head that got cropped out of the pictures. Perhaps she decided that keeping her famous face out of the photos would be a more effective way to sell bikinis because it keeps the focus on the bathing suit, not the woman wearing it.

@kendallandkylie swim

Khloe Kardashian’s joke was clearly meant to be a compliment; the comment was her way of letting Kendall Jenner know that she has an envy-inducing body. This may be something that her younger sister needs to be reminded of from time to time because she hasn’t always felt confident about the way she looks.

As reported by the Evening Standard, Khloe has spoken about Kendall’s body image struggles in the past. Many women worry about slimming down for bikini season, but Khloe said that bullies used to make her sister feel like she needed to bulk up.

“I don’t think people sympathize when people are body shamed for being too thin,” Khloe said on an episode of Revenge Body. “My sister Kendall, when she was growing up, she was very skinny and she used to get bullied all the time for being too skinny. And I think body shaming of any kind is still bullying and not acceptable.”

Unfortunately for Kendall, the body shaming hasn’t stopped; the comment section of her Instagram slideshow is filled with remarks from trolls complaining that she’s too thin or flat-chested. However, now Kendall has a successful modeling career to point to whenever body-shaming internet bullies criticize the way she looks. And if all else fails, she also has a protective, hilarious older sister who can put a smile on her face and keep her from letting the trolls convince her that she’s anything less than amazing.