Eddie Vedder’s Wife Makes Powerful Statement Against Melania Trump With Response Jacket At Pearl Jam Show

The Pearl Jam frontman's wife stole the show when she modeled a statement jacket in Milan.

Eddie Vedder’s wife was celebrating an anniversary with the Pearl Jam frontman on Friday night, but fans were celebrating her clothing choice. At the band’s show in Milan, Jill McCormick Vedder fired back at Melania Trump’s tone deaf “I don’t care” jacket with a response jacket of her own, according to NME.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Melania Trump caused controversy earlier this week when she flew to Texas to visit with young, detained children who were separated from their parents at the Mexican border. For her surprise visit, the first lady wore a long green jacket with huge white letters that said, “I really don’t care. Do u?” People were outraged, but a White House rep later said it was “just a jacket” with “no hidden message.”

But Jill Vedder’s jacket was definitely by design. The wife of the Pearl Jam rocker wore a customized jacket during the band’s gig in Milan on Friday, and it served as a response to Melania’s message. Jill’s jacket read: “Yes we all care. Y don’t u?”

Pearl Jam fans got a good look at the jacket when Eddie invited his wife up on stage to share a bottle of champagne. Vedder told the crowd it was the anniversary of the night he first met Jill in Milan. The official Pearl Jam Twitter account also posted a pic of Jill’s powerful message to Trump.

YES WE ALL CARE. Y-DON’T U. pic.twitter.com/T32C99GG1c — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) June 22, 2018

Jill Vedder’s jacket was by Italian brand Redemption. In a statement to USA Today, the fashion label said they supported Jill Vedder’s direct response to the first lady.

“Redemption stands with the Vedders and Pearl Jam in support of the refugee children that were ripped apart from their families as a direct result of the Trump administration’s immigration policies,” the statement read.

Earlier this week, Eddie Vedder also had some words to say about the Trump White House. According to rock website Consequence of Sound, Vedder dedicated a song to Donald Trump at the band’s London show earlier this week, but he admitted he knew the president would never hear it.

After dedicating “Love Boat Captain” to Trump, the Pearl Jam frontman offered a disclaimer.

“I would like him to hear it but he doesn’t listen to music or read books. Could someone tweet this to him or something? For moms and dads and children being separated at the border. That isn’t the country I remember.”

Jenna Ortega had a fashionable — and important — response to Melania Trump's jacket.https://t.co/cgfmljq4Ks — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) June 23, 2018

While Jill Vedder’s jacket stole the Milan Pearl Jam show, other celebs have also fired back at Melania Trump and her poor clothing choice. Actress Jenna Ortega hit the red carpet for the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards on Friday, sporting a gold jacket that read “I DO CARE AND U SHOULD TOO.”