Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Might Have Married In Secret Malibu Wedding, According To ‘Daily Mail’

It looks like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth might have married in a secret Malibu wedding.

According to a Daily Mail report, the long-term couple wed in a “hippie style” ceremony at their California home. An insider said, “They’ve actually done the deed for real this time! Miley and Liam recently had a secret wedding at her Malibu mansion.” The Bangerz singer reportedly wore a white, flowy dress as she took the trip down the aisle.

MTV UK reported that Miley and Liam first got engaged six years ago in 2012. However, by 2013, they called off the whole thing. In 2016, they reunited, and Miley started wearing her engagement ring again. Since that time, they have experienced several rumored wedding ceremonies, and each time they turned out to be false.

Cyrus confirmed her re-engagement to Hemsworth on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. At that time, she told Ellen DeGeneres, “It’s very weird because this is, like, real jewelry, and most of my jewelry is made out of gummy bears and cotton candy. They don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up. Sometimes I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune, and he’s kind of like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I’m like, ‘This isn’t really my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it because you love me.'”

#spicy A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Mar 6, 2018 at 7:13am PST

At the reported nuptials, Miley performed her own version of Parton’s “Islands in the Stream.” Flaming Lips star Wayne Coyne also sang in honor of the couple’s union.

While many couples only have one big day, Cyrus and Hemsworth plan to host another wedding ceremony in Australia, which is Liam’s home, so that they can include Liam’s extended family. Apparently, they hope to try for a baby soon, and a source said, “It’s been Miley’s dream to have a baby.”

So far, neither Cyrus nor Hemsworth has posted pictures of the reported Malibu wedding ceremony, and neighbors weren’t aware of any “I dos” at the location because animals and children milled around. Did Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth actually tie the not this time? It certainly sounds plausible, but they have yet to confirm the news.