‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, June 25: Brooke Unleashes Her Anger On Bill, Steffy’s Excuses

Hell hath no fury like an ex-wife whose daughter was scorned.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, June 25 indicate that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has been biding her time until she could see Bill (Don Diamont) face-to face. Hope’s (Annika Noelle) mother wants some answers, and her ex-husband better be prepared for all guns blazing. She Knows Soaps reports that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is caught between a rock and a hard place while she tries to convince Liam (Scott Clifton) to delay the wedding.

Liam is planning a wedding, again. He has seen Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) about officiating the ceremony and is trying to sort out the details so that he can make Steffy his bride again. Up until Bill showed up at the cliff house, Steffy also couldn’t wait to get married. But now the tables have turned with Bill threatening to tell the police that her mother shot him. To make things worse, Taylor (Hunter Tylo) showed up at Steffy’s house, scared out of her mind that Bill would have her locked up. Steffy promised her mother that Bill wouldn’t tell the police.

However, it seems as if Steffy is sacrificing her happiness for the sake of her mother. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that instead of telling Liam the truth that her father is blackmailing her with her mother’s crime, Steffy will flounder around trying to give him a reason that they should postpone the wedding.

“Steffy struggles to find a plausible excuse for Liam to delay their wedding.”

Unfortunately, Liam is not known as the most rational man on this soap opera. It is possible that he could interpret Steffy’s words as a rejection of sorts and now that he is working with Hope again, this could spell disaster for their newly-patched relationship.

That doesn’t mean that Brooke’s at a loss for words. At the first opportunity she gets she will blast Bill for ruining her daughter’s life. Because of Bill’s sick obsession with Steffy, and manipulating Wyatt (Darin Brooks), Hope did not marry the man of her dreams. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, indicate that “Brooke tears into Bill for the way he treats those he allegedly loves.”

B&B fans will remember that the ink on Bill and Brooke’s divorce decree was hardly dry before he sought solace in his daughter-in-law’s arms. Brooke feels that he has betrayed his son in the worst possible way, and her daughter got hurt in the crossfire. Tune in to see Brooke’s wrath on the Bold and the Beautiful which airs every weekday on CBS.