Chip And Joanna Gaines Announce The Birth Of Their Fifth Child

Fixer Upper ended two months ago, but the Gaines family has not slowed down since then. Chip and Joanna Gaines announced last fall that their show would end after five seasons on the HGTV network. The couple had other projects being worked on, and while the ending felt like it was far away, the couple found out that time flew by quicker than anyone had expected.

Earlier this year, Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed they were expecting their fifth child. This was a shock for the couple as they already have four children. Their announcement was subtle and sweet. According to Us Weekly, the couple welcomed their fifth child. They shared the news earlier today, though the actual date of when the baby was born has not been revealed. Both Joanna and the new addition are doing well according to Chip’s post.

Chip Gaines was positive that they would be welcoming a little boy after they made their pregnancy announcement back in January. Two months later, it was revealed that Joanna’s husband was correct and that their fifth child would be a little boy. The birth announcement earlier came without a name or photo, but fans expect more information to become available in the next few days. Both Chip and Joanna were shocked to find out they were expecting again, but they were excited to embark on their new journey.

The couple has been married for 15 years after tying the knot in 2003. Since then, their family expanded from two to seven. Before baby boy Gaines arrived, Chip and Joanna had two boys and two girls. Their oldest is 13, and their youngest was 8. Just a few weeks ago, the Inquisitr reported that Joanna Gaines celebrated the upcoming birth of her fifth child with a baby shower. The couple kept quiet about the exact due date, but now, they are excited to share the news their final addition has arrived.

And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018

Both Chip and Joanna Gaines will have some adjustments to make going forward. They are excited their family has now grown to seven, “the perfect number” as Chip has mentioned in the past. In the upcoming days, their social media should reveal details about the little boy born to the HGTV couple. Fixer Upper may be over for good now, but another chapter of life is just beginning for Chip and Joanna Gaines as they enter the newborn baby stage for the first time in several years.