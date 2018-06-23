XXXTentacion’s Death: Surveillance Video Suggest Premeditated Murder After Brief Struggle

More details have emerged about the murder of Jahseh Onfroy, better known as XXXTentacion. The details of the arrest warrant for Dedrick Williams reveal that surveillance videos capture evidence of premeditated murder.

Due to his fame, it is likely that the would-be gunmen recognized the rapper as surveillance footage shows them walk past Onfroy in the Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, according to TMZ.

The gunmen including Williams waited for XXXTentacion to leave the dealership. The killers are being charged with premeditated murder which means the killing of Onfroy was planned in advance and was carried out willfully.

According to the police documents, the two-armed men blocked the rapper’s path and jumped out of the passenger side of an SUV. The report states that there was a “brief struggle,” which implies that XXXTentacion resisted the armed gunmen who tried to grab the bag with money.

The 20-year-old was subsequently shot multiple times, which caused his death. The suspects took the bag containing cash and fled the scene.

Police have surveillance footage of Dedrick Williams and the other gunmen going to a store to purchase mask and gloves. The store employee recognized Williams or one of the other gunmen as a regular customer.

Dedrick was reportedly wearing a white tank top and bright orange-colored sandals. The murder suspect’s social media accounts show a photo of him wearing the orange sandals in question. The other gunman in the warrant report was wearing dark clothing and a red mask.

It is unclear from the report whether Williams was the shooter as the police report states that the suspect in custody had an active role in the murder and robbery plot.

TMZ quotes the report that suggests Williams was the driver, which says he “had an active part in the murder of by blocking in the victim’s vehicle so that the two gunmen (sic) could rob the victim at gunpoint.”

A statement from Onfroy’s management team put to bed conspiracy theories that the rapper, known as XXXTentacion, is still alive. In part, the statement reads the following:

“In deference of his family, friends and loved ones and in light of further investigation, we ask that their privacy is respected at this time. XXXTentacion touched the lives of millions around the globe and will forever reside in the hearts of countless fans who listened to his music, attended his concerts, and felt the glow of his uncontainable, undeniable, and unique spirit.”

XXXTentacion’s mother revealed that the late rapper is expecting a child with his girlfriend. The 20-year-old rapper was murdered on Monday.