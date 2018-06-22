Young Trump Staffers In D.C. Can’t Find Dates Because People Hate Them, And Twitter Thinks It’s Hilarious

According to a new 'Politico' article, young Donald Trump supporters in Washington D.C. are so hated that they can't get dates, and here's what Twitter users think of that.

The Washington D.C. political site Politico published an investigation on Friday, focusing on the plight of young, millennial Donald Trump supporters who recently moved to the nation’s capital in order to serve in the administration of the man they believe is “making America great again.” According to the Politico exposé, the young “Trumpies” are running into serious problems in the District of Columbia — problems finding dates.

The article, titled “Young Trumpies Hit D.C. … And D.C. Hits Them Right Back,” portrays the young Trump administration staffers as running into what amounts to a sex boycott due to their affiliation with Trump and his policies that have included banning Muslims from the United States, tearing children away from their parents at the Mexican border and, as The New York Times reports, issuing a long litany of racist public remarks.

But it’s not just on the dating scene that the “Trumpies” find themselves unwelcome in D.C.. According to the article, they aren’t even safe from political criticism in the streets.

“Staffers leaving the White House grounds semi-regularly catch passersby flipping them the bird,” the article reports. “‘I have gotten yelled at a few times walking out of work,’ lamented one White House staffer. ‘I want to get home, not get in a debate in the middle of Pennsylvania Avenue.'”

The article also quotes a young woman, who says that she revealed her Trump administration job to a “match” on a dating app. “Do you rip babies from their mothers and then send them to Mexico?” the not-so-potential date asked her.

Trump staffers using dating apps such as Tinder are being told to simply “swipe left,” according to a new “politico” article. Leon Neal / Getty Images

Twitter users found the plight of the young, sex-starved Trump staffers to be amusing, and the “Trumpies” did not elect much sympathy.

Politico has an entire article today about Trump administration officials who think they are entitled to sex despite the fact that they voluntarily chose to work for a racist authoritarian. pic.twitter.com/u6oLrgzOfA — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 22, 2018

It’s almost as those votes and choices have consequences — Jonathan Israel (@jbisrael) June 22, 2018

This story brings me great joy! Thank you for the morning cheer-up. — E.Hatt-Swank (@EHattSwank) June 22, 2018

Of course, the “Trumpies” can always date each other, and according to The Washington Post, in at least one high-profile case, that is already happening.

Giovanna Coia is a cousin to Trump adviser and public spokesperson Kellyanne Conway — perhaps best known for publicly lamenting a terrorist incident (per The Guardian) that never actually happened, “The Bowling Green Massacre.” Copa recently began a relationship with another Trump administration staff member, John Pence, nephew of Vice President Mike Pence.

Eric, thought you might like a pic of the lovebirds.

Kellyanne’s niece Giovanna Coia & John Pence are dating. Coia is a White House press assistant while Pence is the deputy executive director for Trump’s campaign committee.

????????????????????????????????????????????????❤️???????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ji55BFaMoH — joan kunze (@madameshawshank) February 23, 2018

But as portrayed by Politico, most of the millennial Trumpies remain on the open market, making their frustration fair game for Twitter commentators.

Wow, working for Trump and his toxic administration has become a literal hazard for just about everything and including dating pic.twitter.com/Jpx1qr85ud — Edith Parra (@ScoobyLady27) June 22, 2018

Every dating profile should have the following line:

If you are a Trump voter, DO NOT REPLY!! This and this alone will help prevent future racism and ignorance better than anything else I can think of!! — Justin Thyme✊ (@JustinThyme_HP) June 22, 2018

I’ve heard that Trump’s dating game has taken a huge hit too since he’s been in office! https://t.co/VRXai5ggkn — Andrew Janz (@JanzforCongress) June 22, 2018

Many dating profiles already say "If you voted for Trump, don't contact me." Only exception was a woman who was hanging from a stripper pole in a Robin costume followed by her in MAGA hat next to a Trump cardboard standee. My common sense prevailed over my crotch. — Whill Thompson (@whillthompson) June 22, 2018

Some Twitter users questioned why Trump supporters simply don’t start their own dating side. But as the LGBTQ news site Pink News pointed out, a Trump dating site, called logically enough Trump.dating already exists — but has problems of its own.

When the site launched, one of the two models on the site’s home page, Barrett Riddleberger, was quickly exposed for, in 1995, being convicted for “taking indecent liberties with a child,” according to WRAL News, after he was arrested for videotaping himself having sex with a 15-year-old girl. Riddleberger was 25 years old at the time.

What, that Trump dating app not working for them? Maybe they can make a new app and call it Plenty O'Whitefish. — Jimmy from the BX (@BloodwingBX) June 22, 2018

You'll have to pry my ability to insult Trump administration employees on dating apps from my cold, dead, extremely single fingers — Abraham Riesman (@abrahamjoseph) June 22, 2018

And at least one Twitter user wondered why Politico was devoting space and editorial resources to the dating difficulties of Trump supporters.

The dating woes of young Trump officials has been covered extensively, and I frankly don’t give a rat’s ass about this aspect of any official. Politico should have better stories to follow — Andy McKinley (@AdultGambino1) June 22, 2018

Some of the “Trumpies” have reported that even after they resign from their administration jobs, they cannot get themselves off of the “social blacklist” in Washington D.C., according to a report on the Trump dating phenomenon by Business Insider.

Washington D.C. has long been a heavily Democratic city. Of approximately 440,000 registered voters in the District of Columbia, as tabulated by the Washington City Paper, 311,268 — an impressive 71 percent — turned out to vote in the 2016 presidential election.

Of those, 282,830 — about 91 percent — voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton. Only 12,743 voted for Trump, which is a mere 4.1 percent. The remainder In fact, Washington D.C., which has three electoral votes, gained the right to vote in national elections in 1961 and has never voted for any presidential candidate who was not a Democrat, The New York Times recounts.