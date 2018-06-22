Chloe Trump Threatened By Twitter User, Secret Service Informed

Following attack on 12-year-old Barron Trump by award winning actor Peter Fonda, another media figure takes to Twitter to threaten 4-year-old Chloe Trump.

Donald Trump Jr.’s 4-year-old daughter Chloe was most recently the target of some online vitriol according to Yahoo! Lifestyle.

The incident follows a high-profile tweet from award winning actor Peter Fonda, perhaps most famous for his work in 1969’s counter-cultural classic Easy Rider. In response to the media barrage surrounding the current migrant crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border, and apparently overwhelmed by emotion, Fonda called for the 12-year -ld son of President Donald Trump to be placed in a cage with pederasts.

“WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF HIS MOTHER WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT A****** SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. F***”

Peter Fonda would later retract his comments and offer an unconditional apology for his poor behavior according to the BBC, though not before fans and critics took to complaining to his current catalog distributor in Sony Pictures. First Lady Melania Trump also relayed Fonda’s threat to the Secret Service according to the BBC.

Fonda would not be the last irate entertainer to put his foot in his mouth.

Pat Dussault, a Canadian citizen who frequently writes content for CBC programming as reported by The Daily Wire as well as his IMDb page, left a menacing tweet in response to Donald Trump Jr.’s defense of his little brother Barron in response to Fonda’s rant, doubling down on the threats.

This is exactly the kind of violence that has been inspired by #PeterFonda’s tweet. The individual making this suggestive terrorist threat against the granddaughter of the President is a “TV writer,” which sadly makes sense in today’s twisted world of Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/i08vXZItGo — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 21, 2018

Pat Dussault’s writing credits place him on the team for iconic Canadian comedy show This Hour Has 22 Minutes as well as a newer offering from the state broadcaster in the form of The Beaverton. Dussault is also credited with writing action star Gary Daniels’ 2011 prizefighting flick, Forced to Fight.

The entire affair was chronicled by another iconic actor in the form of James Woods, a conservative voice on the social media platform and a frequent supporter of President Trump. Having already tussled with Peter Fonda over his fiery rhetoric against President Trump’s son, Woods then turned his attention to Dussault and drew it to the attention of Donald Trump Jr., who retweeted James Wood’s warning, showing those who follow him on social media two glaring examples of poor judgment in tandem.

For his part, Dussault would also take to Twitter following his ill-advised threat to post a full apology after his comments drew a large amount of unwanted attention. In a very clear statement that completely disavowed and distanced himself from the inappropriate comments targeting Chloe Trump, Dussault attempted to make amends.

Complete text of my apology to Donald Trump, Jr. and his family. pic.twitter.com/pFdCdPJ7dP — Pat Dussault (@PatDussault) June 21, 2018

Both Fonda and Dussault continue to enthusiastically criticize President Trump and his administration via their respective social media presences. Whether they will show further restraint and better discretion in the future remains to be seen.

Dussault has not posted a single tweet since pinning his apology missive to the top of his Twitter feed.