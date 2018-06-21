Chicago Bulls’ Trade Rumors: Bulls Eye Trading Up For Mo Bamba, Suggests ‘Chicago Tribune’

Mo Bamba is reportedly on the Chicago Bulls’ radar as the NBA draft quickly approaches.

Will the Chicago Bulls make a stunning trade tonight during the NBA draft? It could hinge whether or not one of the players that the Bulls covet is there for the taking and a trade can be made. There is mounting evidence that the Bulls could swing a trade early.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Bulls are high on Texas Longhorns’ center Mo Bamba. Armed with draft picks Nos. 7 and 22, the Bulls may have to trade up in order to take Bamba or Michael Porter Jr., who the Bulls also are targeting.

If the Bulls trade up, it will be an interesting day for them. The Bulls are usually conservative with how they conduct their business.

Both sides reportedly have displayed strong mutual admiration for one another for the past few days. The Bulls and Mo Bamba’s respect for each other has developed some curiosity and several trade rumors which are continuing to build steam.

“[Feelings about the Chicago Bulls] It’s mutual. I feel the same way about the organization and how I fit there. It’ll be pretty interesting to see how things work out, but the workout itself was great.”

In terms of overall fit, Mo Bamba is ideal for the direction the Chicago Bulls want to take the team. The Bulls’ two biggest needs are an athletic wing and an interior defender. The Bulls were one of the worst shot blocking teams in the NBA this past season. What would also be helpful is that the player the Bulls covet has a high ceiling.

Mo Bamba is arguably the best interior defender in tonight’s draft. Of the players in the NBA draft, Bamba has one of the greatest upsides. Can Mo Bamba’s game evolve going forward?

Mo Bamba – he of the 8-foot wingspan – casually stepping into 3’s (Via cbrickley603 / IG) pic.twitter.com/o2A4pMlpKW — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) June 18, 2018

There are rumblings of Mo Bamba working on and perfecting his three-point shot, pick and roll offense, and his overall footwork. Adding each element could help Mo Bamba morph into one of the best players in the draft.

Mo Bamba is not the draft prospect on the Chicago Bulls’ radar. NBC Sports Chicago is reporting that the Bulls are also high on Michael Porter Jr. The Bulls’ admiration for Mo Bamba does not supersede their curiosities in the Missouri product. Michael Porter Jr., like Mo Bamba, is a perfect fit for the Bulls as well.

Porter Jr. would cure the Bulls’ clear need for an athletic wing player. How clean his medical records are will determine whether or not he will be available when the Bulls are scheduled to pick at No. 7.

Headed to NY!! Draft week ???? pic.twitter.com/sKcQeYl6tO — Michael Porter Jr (@MPJr) June 18, 2018

Both Mo Bamba and Michael Porter Jr. come with clear questions concerning their NBA futures. However, it is for separate reasons. Mo Bamba has interests outside of basketball that have concerned a few NBA teams, meanwhile, Michael Porter Jr. has health issues. In the end, the Bulls must determine which player is the best fit to play with Bobby Portis, Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn, and Zach LaVine.

Adding Mo Bamba gives the Chicago Bulls a budding core of versatile players. The same can be said for Michael Porter Jr. However, making a trade to move to take one or the other looms large.

The Chicago Bulls will likely not have a draft pick this high again for the remainder of their rebuild. The Bulls have to strike now. There is mounting evidence that a trade is on the horizon. That trade could net the Bulls Mo Bamba.