Kylie Jenner Not Getting Plastic Surgery To Look Like Kim Kardashian [Debunked]

Kylie Jenner is not undergoing major plastic surgery to look like her mega-famous older sister, Kim Kardashian, despite rumors that the young makeup mogul may be going under the knife.

According to a June 19 report by Gossip Cop, the recent rumors that Kylie Jenner is desperate to look like sister Kim Kardashian are completely false. A report claiming that Kylie would do anything to appear similar to Kim is now being debunked.

The report reveals that Kylie Jenner is “dropping hundreds of thousands of dollars on surgery” to look like Kim Kardashian and that the new mother has already spent 100,000 on surgery since welcoming her first child, daughter Stormi Webster, back in February. The online report also claims that Jenner plans to have another $150,000 of work done in the future in hopes of resembling Kardashian.

“She’s obsessive about surgery and her diary is overflowing with appointments for various procedures. It seems to be her biggest priority and she says she doesn’t care how much it costs,” contends the tabloid’s supposed snitch. The magazine alleges that fat transfers, a jawline reshaping, and a nose job are among the procedures Jenner has already undergone, while the purported tipster asserts she “also wants liposuction on her underarms and is talking about having more work on her nose. Plastic surgery is a way of life for Kylie,” a source reportedly told Heat.

However, Gossip Cop claims that the report is not true and that it comes after another report stated Kylie Jenner wanted to look more like Kourtney Kardashian. In addition, Kylie and Kim already look very similar to one another, and since Jenner has been busy with a baby and traveling the world with friends and family, it seems she hasn’t had the time to get any major plastic surgery procedures in recent months.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner recently hit up her baby daddy Travis Scott’s concert and then attended Paris Fashion Week with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

The trip to Paris marked the first time that Kim Kardashian has returned to the city since her shocking October 2016 robbery, in which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was tied up and held at gunpoint while masked men stole nearly $10 million worth of jewelry from her hotel room. Kim called the return to Paris “emotional,” but luckily had her sister, Kylie Jenner, by her side during the visit.