Blac Chyna & YBN Almighty Jay Split Over Alleged Side Piece, TMZ Reports

It’s only been a few days since rapper YBN Almighty Jay split from his former flame Blac Chyna and details on what caused the split is already being leaked. As reported by TMZ, a source close to Chyna revealed that apparently, the duo split after Chyna suspected that Jay was seeing someone else on the side. Sources close to Chyna told the media outlet that the 30-year-old mother of two split from her 18-year-old boy toy after claiming that she reportedly felt disrespected by the teen. The source claims that Chyna allegedly caught Jay sliding into a few girls’ Direct Messages on social media and claims he was hanging out with several women after his performances.

To make matters worse TMZ reports that sources close to the couple allege that the duo had been getting into a lot of arguments as of late which apparently also played a part in the couple’s split. Along with Jay’s wandering eye and the pair’s incessant arguing, sources close to Chyna say that she believes Jay has not only been cheating on her but alleges that she thinks he got someone pregnant! A source close to Jay told TMZ that as of late, there’s no confirmation that the teenager’s expecting a child with anyone, anytime soon.

Whether or not the young rapper is expecting a child, it seems as though Chyna has had enough and has pulled the plug on the relationship. As it was previously reported by Inquistr per Us Weekly, Almighty Jay confirmed his split from Chyna on social media two days ago on his Instagram stories tagging Chyna in the post. “@blacchyna & I Are No Longer Together,” the rapper told fans.

Blac Chyna Dropped YBN Almighty Jay Due to His Side Piece, Flirtiness https://t.co/LsFuTl8kXC — TMZ (@TMZ) June 21, 2018

As for Chyna, the model has yet to publically address the couple’s split on social media, despite taking to her Instagram to post photos of herself perched on a purple couch, hours after the split was announced.

As of now, it appears as though Chyna is seemingly unbothered by the breakup making her first public appearance since the split was confirmed just one day later. Chyna’s first public appearance since Jay announced the split looked to be a fun night out and reunion with her BFF, model Amber Rose. On Wednesday June 20, Rose posted a photo and video of the duo out partying together at a nightclub on her Instagram.

In the photo, taken by Chyna both Rose and Chyna are snapped playfully posing together. Rose captioned the photo of the duo jokingly giving her and her bestie nicknames. “Thotatron and Thotamus Prime,” she said.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Simply Be

Rose posted the picture to her Instagram along with a short video where she is captured wearing large black sunglasses and playfully dancing and singing into the camera.