WWE News: Ronda Rousey Pulled From Upcoming ‘Monday Night Raw’ Events

Ronda Rousey's suspension is starting to bring about effects to upcoming shows and events.

This week on Monday Night Raw, Ronda Rousey lost her cool after having the Raw Women’s Championship virtually taken away from her on Sunday night. Due to the interference of Alexa Bliss, Rousey won her match against Nia Jax, but she didn’t win the title. On Monday, she got a bit of a revenge by attacking Bliss and Kurt Angle, but that results in her getting suspended and now, she’s being pulled from upcoming events because of it.

As reported by Inquisitr, Rousey’s attack of Bliss and beatdown of the general manager led to her being suspended by Kurt Angle for 30 days. Of course, this is all part of a storyline, but it will keep Rousey off of television through the Extreme Rules pay-per-view set to take place on July 15.

At that event, Nia Jax will get her rematch against Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship, but Rousey won’t be able to be anywhere near it. Going along with this “suspension” storyline, fans going to upcoming WWE events won’t be able to see the former UFC star as she simply won’t be there.

Looking at the upcoming schedule, she is actually going to miss three Monday Night Raw tapings and some live events as well.

WWE

Ringside News put together a full collection of dates that Rousey will miss over the course of the next month due to being suspended by Angle. She was originally scheduled for most of them, but now, she isn’t going to be at a single one.

Raw Live Event in Anaheim, CA – June 24

Monday Night Raw in San Diego, CA – June 25

Raw Live Event in Philadelphia, PA – July 6

Raw Live Event in Madison Square Garden – July 7

Raw Live Event in Bridgeport, CT – July 8

Monday Night Raw in Boston, MA – July 9

Monday Night Raw in Buffalo, NY – July 16

Including Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey will miss eight total events due to this storyline suspension she received from Kurt Angle. It is believed that this was done so she could make a number of press and media-related events due to her induction into the UFC Hall of Fame.

The fans have taken to Ronda Rousey in a big way and it was evident from her match at Money in the Bank that she has picked up on the WWE style already. This storyline suspension on Monday Night Raw won’t hurt her momentum and it will only lead to a bigger response upon her return. Rousey will miss a number of events over the course of the next month, but she will certainly be going after Alexa Bliss and the title when she comes back.