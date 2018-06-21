Rob Valletta Reveals He Is Still Good Friends With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ex Scheana Marie

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie is no longer on good terms with her ex-husband, Mike Shay, but she seems to have a friend for life with her more recent ex, Rob Valletta. In an interview with Us Weekly, Valletta, who is the brother of supermodel Amber Valletta, revealed how he was able to break off a romantic relationship off with Scheana, but still remain good friends with her. Rob told Us that his relationship with Scheana was not made for TV, so it was easy to go back to being friends without benefits.

“The real reason is it’s a real relationship” Valletta explained to the celebrity magazine. “I’ve known her for 12 years, so we are friends. From friends, you can always kind of withstand anything.”

While Scheana seemed obsessed with Rob when they were together, going so far as to talk about marriage, Valletta revealed that the exes had an amicable breakup and he reiterated past statements that he was simply having trouble being under the Vanderpump Rules microscope.

“The way we broke up, it wasn’t a bad breakup,” Rob explained. “It was just, ‘I can’t be in your world because I can’t trust what anybody in [the Vanderpump Rules] cast is going to say about me in general.’ … I just said the world is not for me. This is your world. If there is the right time, we’ll find the right time.”

After a decade-long friendship, Scheana Marie and Rob Valletta spent nine months together as a couple before calling it quits in October 2017.

In the Us interview, Rob Valletta also revealed that he just recently started dating someone new. Rob did not disclose the name of his mystery lady, but he described her as “awesome.” Meanwhile, Scheana Marie has been making headlines for making time with Bachelor in Paradise alum Robby Hayes.

In March, Scheana told Us that she and Robby were just “very good friends” and have been for about a year now. The Vanderpump Rules star added that she and Robby Hayes are in “the same world, so it’s very easy to relate with one another.” (That world is the same reality TV world that Rob Valletta told Scheana Marie he couldn’t live in.) More recently, the reality TV besties were spotted in Hawaii looking like much more than friends.

Take a look at the video below for one of the scandals Scheana Marie and Rob Valletta weathered this season on Vanderpump Rules.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo next year.