Amidst Boisterous Minnesota Rally, Trump Ejects Protestors And Quips: ‘Goodbye Darling,’ ‘Say Hello To Mommy’

President Trump took to the stage in front of a capacity crowd in Duluth, Minnesota and delivered a well-received speech punctuated by his usual populist politics and harsh rhetoric.

The AMSOIL Arena in Duluth, Minnesota was buzzing with energy last night as President Trump held a huge rally on the heels of his recent imbroglio surrounding the separation of migrant children from adult accompaniment for processing by Customers and Border Patrol, according to Newsweek.

Incredible rally in Duluth Minnesota! Thousands inside and even more thousands outside. Minnesota is a great state for @realDonaldTrump in 2020! pic.twitter.com/1OhO7vmFfD — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 21, 2018

With an estimated 9,000 to 10,000 lively supporters able to attain passage into the arena and long snaking lines still waiting to hear him outside, there can be little doubt that the incessant criticism of the 45th President by established media outlets has not appreciably diminished his base of support, according to The Mirror. If anything, it may be motivating his voters even further as a deluge of so-called fake news inundates their social media feeds and their television sets in a perpetual 24/7 cycle, as laid out by Katty Kay with the BBC.

One highlight of the spontaneous speaker’s event, at least for the raucous audience assembled, was the ejection of a pair of protesters by the tough-talking Trump.

Spotting the first agitator, President Trump immediately set to making fun of the individual.

“Oh we have a single protester, there we go. Goodbye, darling,” Trump jeered as his MAGA-hat wearing rally goers joined in with a chorus of cheers.

“So we have a single protester, he’s going home to his mom. Say hello to mommy. And tomorrow, the fake news will say tomorrow, massive protests at the Trump rally. One person. Massive protests.”

The first agitator was immediately located by security and escorted out. Soon afterwards, a second dissident emerged from the crowd bearing a blown-up photo of Trump with his former friend and disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, also a known friend and associate to the Clinton family. Scrawled across the photograph of Trump and Epstein was a simple question: Who is Jeffrey Epstein?

“Get ’em outta here. Go home to your mom, darling. Go home,” Trump replied to the second protester, who was placed nearby the President’s podium. Thunderous chants of U-S-A mingled with drawn-out boos were both elicited from the crowd as the man was removed expediently by security.

“Was that a man or a woman – because he needs a haircut more than I do?” Trump joked to a receptive audience, drawing laughter and cheers. “Couldn’t tell, couldn’t tell. I couldn’t tell. Needs a haircut.”

Scott Olson / Getty Images

The brusque New Yorker has always been one to enjoy ribald repartee – having famously been roasted in 2011 on Comedy Central by Snoop Dogg and Larry King – and his rallies frequently feature this personality trait of the President as he excoriates his political opponents and naysayers with equal aplomb.

The majority of Trump’s remarks focused on his most recent achievements according to Fox News, including the negotiations with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un at their recent peace summit held in Singapore, as well as the cancellation of the one-sided Iran deal, which the 45th President has long argued was something akin to blackmail by a state supporter of Islamic terror against the United States and her allies. Closing out his talk with messaging on the economy, particularly his tax cuts and protectionist trade measures which have contributed to an enormous economic boon as reported by the Inquisitr, President Trump reminded the audience that their work was not yet done.

Thank you Duluth, Minnesota. Together, we are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! https://t.co/G0hbbx6xAK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

“Nancy Pelosi… wants to end the tax cuts,” Trump stated. “You do that, you’ll totally kill the economy. You’ll kill the country…. If Hillary Clinton got elected, our economy would be a total disaster right now.”