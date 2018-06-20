Brittany Cartwright’s Bridesmaids Will Reportedly Include Five ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars

‘Radar’ reports that the Bravo star’s wedding to Jax Taylor will feature her five favorite SURvers.

Vanderpump Rules couple Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have given few details about their upcoming wedding, but it sounds like their wedding party is already being worked out. According to a source for Radar Online, Brittany has reportedly selected the “five women who have been there for her since day one” as the bridesmaids for her big day. And Bravo fans will recognize all of them.

The insider close to Cartwright has revealed that the Kentucky beauty’s fellow SUR co-workers, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Ariana Madix, will all reportedly serve as bridesmaids for her wedding to Vanderpump‘s resident bad boy, Jax.

The source told Radar that Brittany has been waiting to marry Jax for “years” and she wants to plan a perfect day with their families and close friends. The wedding planning will no doubt be a big part of the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules.

“The fact that they are all going to help Brittany plan this wedding and pick out dresses and décor and everything has given them a huge new project and they are determined to make it the most beautiful wedding ever,” the source said.

There is no word if Jax’s newly married sister, Jenny Cauchi, or any of Brittany’s siblings (she’s from a large, blended family) will be in the wedding party, but you can bet the Tom Toms (Sandoval and Schwartz) will be standing by Jax’s side.

Happy Pride!! ????❤️ A post shared by Brittany Cartwright???? (@brittany) on Jun 10, 2018 at 1:54pm PDT

Brittany and Jax’s engagement is still new, but Taylor did drop one tidbit about the couple’s wedding day.

“I can tell you this, the wedding will be in Kentucky!!!” Taylor replied to a fan on Twitter. “That’s all I know so far.”

Jax Taylor proposed to Brittany Cartwright with a Kyle-Chan-designed ring at Neptune’s Nest, the couple’s favorite eatery in Malibu. The couple also revealed that fans would get the full scoop on how the proposal played out next season on Vanderpump Rules.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been dating for three years after meeting in Vegas. Over the past year, the reality TV couple weathered several storms, including a cheating scandal. (It’s a safe bet ex-SUR employee Faith Stowers won’t be on the wedding guest list.) But after the death of Jax’s father in December, the Pump Rules playboy made some big changes in his life as Brittany supported him through his most difficult days.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo next year.