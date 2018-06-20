Tori Spelling Shows Off Mom-Bod In Bikini During Pool Day With Her Kids

The photo comes just days after Spelling was accused of photoshopping a swimsuit photo.

Just days after a controversial swimsuit photo, Tori Spelling was photographed showing off her bikini body in Palm Springs, California.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the actress recently took to Instagram to show off the results of her post-pregnancy body. However, according to ET Canada, she actually ended up deleting the post promoting body positivity after some of her followers accused her of photoshopping the swimsuit snapshot that was included with it.

In the post, Spelling said that with the birth of her last child, her body had not bounced back the way that it did with her other four children, but she finally felt comfortable enough to wear a swimsuit after dieting and being active. And on Tuesday, Spelling once again donned a swimsuit during a family vacation in Palm Springs.

According to the Daily Mail, the mother of five was seen walking around the pool in a black bikini top and a pair of burgundy shorts. The actress wore her long, blonde hair in a low ponytail and was seen with a pair of sunglasses sitting on top of her head in most of the photos. Spelling also appeared to be enjoying her getaway as she was photographed with a glass of wine in a pool-friendly plastic cup.

Her husband, Dean McDermott, also looked relaxed on the family vacation in red swim trunks with white palm trees and a pair of sunglasses. Dean’s arm and rib tattoos were fully on display in his laid-back, poolside look.

Tori Spelling flaunts post-baby body in bikini top and shorts on family vacation in Palm Springs https://t.co/O6dRsv53dk Tori Spelling enjoyed another fun day in the sun Tuesday as she continued a family vacation in Palm Springs, California. The actress and reality star is sp… pic.twitter.com/wOdxTfB6aH — thecelebdiary (@thecelebdiary2) June 20, 2018

Tori and Dean tied the knot back in 2006, both were married once prior. The couple shares five children together: 10-year-old Stella, 6-year-old Hattie, 11-year-old Liam, 5-year-old Finn, and baby Beau. And while she finishes her seemingly much-needed getaway, Tori is coming back to TV sooner rather than later.

According to Yahoo, Tori will host The Look: All Stars, a new reality television series that centers around fashion and beauty. Celebrity hairstylist Kim Vo will also join Spelling on the upcoming show, serving as both a co-host and a mentor to the competing teams. The show will focus on head-to-toe makeovers created by each team. Each team will also include someone for fashion, hair, and makeup.

“The show is a platform for providing beauty hacks and tips to improve one’s overall look. Real-life people get to see transformations on themselves and inspirational looks push the imagination. We feel that the show brings expertise in a fun engaging way to the 18- to 35-year-old demographic served by the stations distributing this content,” Rida Khan of Sinclair Broadcasting dished.

The show will premiere on June 24 on CW/MyNetwork TV.