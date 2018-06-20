Khloe Kardashian Wastes No Time Back In LA, Works Out With Trainer Don

Khloe Kardashian is officially back in L.A., but she isn’t letting the cross-country move stop her from working out. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is already hitting the gym with her trainer, Don, back in Cali.

Khloe posted an Instagram story of herself and Don getting prepared for their workout together in L.A. on Tuesday. The new mom has been very open with fans when it comes to her exercise regimen, as well as what she eats to keep her body healthy and gorgeous.

Khloe Kardashian’s workouts started a few weeks after she gave birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson. The reality TV star took fans with her as she got back into the groove of working out again. Khloe even admitted via Snapchat that it was hard to stay focused and find time to exercise with a newborn at home. However, she also revealed she knew how important it was to feel good, look good, and be healthy.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe showed off her flat tummy back in May, only six weeks after giving birth to little True. However, she told fans that there were a couple of areas that she really wanted to focus on, pointing to her thighs and backside.

Earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to fire back at online critics who claimed that she was losing weight too quickly or participating in some “ridiculous” diet to get her body back after the baby. However, Khloe revealed that wasn’t the case, claiming that exercise and clean eating are the way to go when getting healthy, but doing so in moderation.

“I truly dislike when people report I’ve lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I’m doing these ridiculous diets. It’s really setting the wrong tone. I believe in making lifestyle changes when it comes to my food,” Khloe wrote.

The next day, Kardashian and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, were seen hitting up a McDonald’s drive-thru as Khloe snacked on french fries with her man. The couple has only recently moved back to California for the summer and has been spending time with Khloe’s famous family. It seems that they are readjusting to life in L.A. after months of living in Cleveland, Ohio. Khloe is even sticking to her workout schedule and looking fantastic just two months after giving birth.